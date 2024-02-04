Dallas Open 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dallas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United Kingdom - Sky TV | United States: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sports

Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Eubanks will open his campaign on Monday.

Fifth seed Christopher Eubanks opens his Dallas campaign against Aleksandar Vukic.

World No. 32 Eubanks has made a slow start to the season, winning only one of his three matches. That win came against Taro Daniel in the Australian Open first round before the lanky American lost in straight sets to Andrey Rublev.

Eubanks, coming off a 21-20 2023 season, stumbled in his Auckland opener to Botic van de Zandschulp. The American had a few noteworthy results last year, winning his first singles title in Mallorca before making his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon. He also made the quarterfinals at Miami.

However, the 27-year-old ended the year with five straight losses and has only won once in eight matches. Eubanks will hope to kickstart the new season in right earnest at the ATP tournament in Dallas, where he's winless in three matches, including a three-set loss to Oscar Otte last year.

Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked Vukic has made an even worse start to 2024 than Eubanks, going winless in three matches. That includes a five-set first-round loss at the Australian Open to Jordan Thompson after stumbling in the opening rounds in Auckland and Brisbane.

The 27-year-old is coming off a modest 11-17 season in 2023, highlighted by a final run at Atlanta (lost to Taylor Fritz) and the fourth round in Toronto. Vukic had heartening results on the Challenger Tour, winning the Busan title and losing in the finals at Seoul and Oeiras 4.

Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

Eubanks lost his only tour-level meeting with Vukic in straight sets in the Atlanta quarterfinals last year.

Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Christopher Eubanks Aleksandar Vukic

The odds will be updated when they release.

Christopher Eubanks vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Vukic is winless in 2024.

Both Eubanks and Vukic haven't had the greatest of starts to the season, with just one win between them in six cumulative matches.

Nevertheless, the matchup could be an enticing one, with both players serving big, hitting powerfully off either flank and moving well.

Although both players fared well last year, it is advantage Eubanks due to his deeper runs at the big tournaments. Expect the American to take a hard-fought win and extend Vukic's losing start to 2024.

Pick: Eubanks in three sets.