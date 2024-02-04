Dallas Open 2024: Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, Dallas, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $756,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Dominik Koepfer at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Eighth-seed Dominik Koepfer will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2024 Dallas Open on Monday, January 5.

Dominik Koepfer began his 2024 campaign at the Canberra Challenger. Seeded first, he brushed aside Zachary Svajda, Andrea Vavassori, and sixth-seed David Goffin in the lead-up to the final four. He overcame Gabriel Diallo from a set down to eventually win 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-final. In the finals, he comfortably beat Jakub Mensik in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, to lift the title.

At the Australian Open the following week, the German lost to sixth-seed and compatriot Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first round. He had a more successful run in the doubles event with countryman Yannick Hanfmann, beating three-seeded pairs en route to the last four where they eventually lost to Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a grueling three-setter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Aleksandar Kovacevic, meanwhile, began his new season at the Brisbane International. Seeded 7th in the qualifiers, he won his first round against Federico Gaio but lost to first seed Tomas Machac in the next round.

At the Australian Open, Kovacevic plowed through the qualifiers with wins over Gauthier Onclin, Vitaliy Sachko, and Shintaro Mochizuki to earn himself a place in the main draw. In the first round, he put on a heroic display to take out Alejandro Tabilo despite trailing by a set twice during the match. He eventually won 6-7 (2), 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. In the second round, he was beaten by the 15th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Dominik Koepfer currently leads his head-to-head with Aleksandar Kovacevic 1-0. They played in the quarter-finals at Los Cabos in 2023, with Koepfer winning in straights 6-4, 7-5.

Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds



Dominik Koepfer vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Dominik Koepfer and Aleksandar Kovacevic's first-round encounter promises to be an exciting one.

With relatively contrasting styles of play, it will be a battle between Koepfer's ability to grind versus Kovacevic's aggressive baseline game. The wily German will look to use his guile and lefty advantage to overcome the firepower from the other end, which he has done successfully against numerous opponents in the past.

The young American will look to also carry his good form from Melbourne and recreate some of those moments in Dallas. Known for his serve and ability to cover ground easily, Kovacevic will look to keep the points short against the mentally solid Koepfer.

Koepfer holds the slight edge going into their encounter, but Kovacevic is equally capable on his day, like some of his performances at the AO.

Pick: Dominik Koepfer in three sets.