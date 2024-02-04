Dallas Open 2024: Max Purcell vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Max Purcell vs Mitchell Krueger

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $756,020

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports | Canada - TSN

Max Purcell vs Mitchell Krueger preview

Sixth seed Max Purcell will take on Mitchell Krueger in the first round of the Dallas Open 2024 on Monday (February 5).

Purcell has been working diligently towards improving his game on the main tour. He had a busy season last year, chalking up 10 wins from 30 matches, including quarterfinal appearances at the Cincinnati Open and the Winston-Salem Open. He also reached the second round of the French Open.

The 25-year-old will enter Dallas on the back of early exits at the ASB Classic and the Australian Open 2024. He began his campaign with a promising win over Mate Valkusz in Melbourne, but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud in the second round. The two-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud outfoxed Purcell in a close five-set encounter.

On the other hand, Mitchell Krueger played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2023. He only registered one victory on the main tour last year at the Winston-Salem Open.

However, the American looks ready to showcase his talent in 2024 and has started the new season on a confident note. He will enter Dallas on the back of seven wins from nine matches and a title-winning run at the Indian Wells Challenger 1.

Max Purcell vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head

Krueger leads the head-to-head against Purcell 2-0. He defeated the Australian most recently in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships I in 2021.

Max Purcell vs Mitchell Krueger prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards between Max Purcell and Mitchell Krueger in the first round of the Dallas Open 2024. Considering their recent performances and experience on the main tour, Purcell will be the favorite to come out on top.

The Australian has all the ingredients to be a top player. Despite a string of tough losses in the last few months, he seems focused toward finding his form and competing at the highest level. He likes to control the tempo between rallies and has a decent overall game. He should be able to play more aggressively against Krueger as compared to higher-ranked opponents.

The American, on the contrary, will be making his season debut on the main tour in Dallas. His towering serve allows him to dictate play from the baseline and stay on the offensive. However, against a solid competitor like Purcell, he will need to be more creative and find ways to mix up his game. If Krueger starts well, he could have a decent chance in this bout.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and isn't afraid to take risks might have a significant say in this tie. Krueger has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to Purcell in the first round, but the Australian should be able to use his experience and begin his campaign in Dallas with a win.

Pick: Purcell to win in straight sets.