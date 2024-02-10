Dallas Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs (3) Ben Shelton

Date: February 10, 2024

Tournament: Dallas Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, Dallas, Texas

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $756,020

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton preview

Tommy Paul at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have set up an all-American semifinal showdown at the 2024 Dallas Open on Saturday.

Following a first-round bye, Paul scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Taro Daniel in the second round. He then took on eighth seed Dominik Koepfer for a place in the last four.

Paul led by a break twice in the first set and even served for it at 5-3, but Koepfer found a way to get back on serve on each occasion. The latter then served to take the set into a tie-break at 6-5, but the American broke his serve to capture the opener.

After the back and forth in the previous set, the second set was more routine. Paul jumped to a 4-1 lead and remained in front after that. He then served for the match at 5-3 and wrapped up the contest on his fifth match point for a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Shelton got a first-round bye as well here, after which he bested Michael Mmoh 6-3, 6-3 in the second round to make a winning debut in Dallas. He was up against seventh seed Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

Neither player got close to a break point in the first set, which resulted in a tie-break. Thompson edged out Shelton in it to take a one-set lead. The young American responded by taking the second set, though he had to fight off three break points while serving for it.

A single break of serve in the decider put Shelton in the end. He served for the match at 5-4, but Thompson fought until the last point. The American erased all four break points that he faced to close out the match and complete a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4 comeback win.

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Shelton leads Paul 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2023 Japan Open in straight sets.

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul +100 -1.5 (+220) Over 23.5 (-120) Ben Shelton -125 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton prediction

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open.

Both were tested in their respective quarterfinal bouts, with Shelton having to work a bit harder than Paul for his victory. The 21-year-old won 79% of his first serve points and struck 35 winners against 12 unforced errors against Thompson.

Paul's stats in the same aspects were slightly less impressive than Shelton's. He won 71% of his first serve points but hit 18 winners in contrast to 12 unforced errors.

Both will now attempt to win three matches in a row for the first time this season. While Paul started this rivalry with a win, Shelton figured a way out to turn things around and won their next two matches.

Shelton can match Paul when it comes to ball striking and serve, and even surpass him when it comes to the latter part of the game. This match could be down to the wire, though based on their history the 21-year-old will be backed to triumph yet again.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.