Dallas Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Michelsen in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Seventh seed Alex Michelsen will take on Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Dallas Open. The winner of this match will face either Reilly Opelka or Alexander Shevchenko in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Trending

Michelsen came close to winning a title last year, but settled for runner-up finishes at the Winston-Salem Open and the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also reached the semifinals of the Moselle Open, where he lost to Benjamin Bonzi in three-sets.

The American will enter Dallas on the back of a fourth round exit in Melbourne. He cruised past the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov en route to the last four, but fell short against Alex De Minaur. The eighth seed outfoxed Michelsen in straight sets, 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Norrie in action at the Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, had a modest season last year by securing a runner-up finish in the Moselle Open and a semfinal run in the Rio Open. He also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

The Brit will enter Dallas on the back of a disappointing first round exit in Melbourne. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Berrettini, the Italian came through in four sets, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

The head-to-head between Michelsen and Norrie is poised at 0-0.

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Bets Alex Michelsen Cameron Norrie

Odds will be updated when available.

Alex Michelsen vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Michelsen reaches out for a shot in the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Day 1 - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen is quickly making a name for himself on the main tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Newport and Winston-Salem, he also defeated top players such as Alex De Minaur and Taylor Fritz last year. The American is high-rated among the critics and is close to winning his first title on tour in 2025.

Cameron Norrie, on the other hand, has been churning out promising results occasionally, but will need to raise his level against the best players on tour. The Brit lacks the killer intinct during close matches and will need to find a way to be more clinical. He has a steady all-around game and likes to use his forehand to good effect.

Michelsen has already reached three finals on the main tour and recently chalked up a fourth round finish in Melbourne. He seems to be enjoying his tennis at the moment and should be able to get past Norrie in the first round. The American has the potential to make a deep run in the Dallas Open this year.

Pick: Michelsen to win in three-sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback