Dallas Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar

Date: February 7, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview

Shelton plays a forehand in the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Ben Shelton will take on Jaume Munar in the second round of the Dallas Open on Thursday.

Shelton is one of the most exciting players on tour. Apart from a title-winning run in Houston, he also secured a runner-up finish in Basel and reached the semifinals in Washington last year. Despite a valiant effort against Flavio Cobolli, the Italian defeated him in the last four, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The American entered Dallas after a semifinal exit in Melbourne, at the hands of Jannik Sinner. He started his campaign with a solid win over Aleksandar Vukic in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. Shelton is making his second appearance in the Dallas Open this year.

Munar plays a forehand in the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jaume Munar, meanwhile, played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger Circuit last year. He reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open and the Chile Open, which were his best results on tour. He also reached the second round of the French Open, where he lost to Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

The Spaniard entered Dallas after a first-round exit in Melbourne, at the hands of Casper Ruud. He started his campaign by cruising past Yunchaokete Bu in the first round, 7-5, 6-2. Munar is making his first appearance in the Dallas Open this year.

Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Munar 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard in the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar odds

Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar prediction

Shelton in action at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton is among the favorites to make a deep run in Dallas this year. He is constantly improving his game on tour and is close to making a significant impact at the highest level. His recent semifinal run in Melbourne highlights his potential and a strong start to the season.

Jaume Munar, on the contrary, reached three finals on the ATP Challenger Circuit last year, but is yet to find his feet on the main tour. His quarterfinal runs in Cordoba and Santiago showcase his determination on the main tour. The Spaniard has a sharp all-around game and effective decision-making skills on the court.

Without a doubt, Shelton will be the favourite to come out on top but Munar is known to be a sticky customer on court. The American will face a tough challenge in the second round, but should be able to solve this riddle and continue his run in the Dallas Open.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.

