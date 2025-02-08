Dallas Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar

Date: February 8, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar preview

Casper Ruud at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Casper Ruud will take on Jaume Munar in the semifinals of the Dallas Open 2025.

Ruud kicked off his campaign in Dallas with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over James Duckworth. He then beat Michael Mmoh 6-1, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal date with Yoshihito Nishioka. The second seed lost his serve at the start of the match, and the first set almost slipped out of his grasp.

However, from 5-3 down, Ruud stopped Nishioka from serving out the set and bagged four games on the trot to snatch the set from him. Things were going well in the second set until the Japanese injured himself and was forced to retire, thus sending the Norwegian into his first semifinal of the year.

Munar defeated Bu Yunchaokete 7-5, 6-2 in his opener here, and then upset fourth seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals. He was up against eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi for a spot in the last eight. The Spaniard claimed the first set to put himself in the driver's seat.

Arnaldi leveled the proceedings as he stormed back to take the second set. The two matched each other shot for shot until halfway through the third set. The Italian was the first to blink as Munar secured a break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. He then remained in front until the end to register a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Ruud leads Munar 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Norwegian won their most recent meeting at this year's Australian Open in five sets.

Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar odds

Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Munar has now reached his first semifinal on indoor hardcourts. His win over Shelton in the second round was his second over a top-20 player this season. He hadn't beaten a top 20 player since February 2023 before this year.

Ruud improved his record to 8-1 this year after Nishioka threw in the towel due to an injury. While he enjoys the upper hand in his rivalry with Munar, half of their previous four meetings took place on clay. The Norwegian won both but are tied 1-1 on hardcourts.

Munar beat Ruud at the Japan Open 2022 and pushed him to five sets at the Australian Open a few weeks ago. The Spaniard certainly can give his rival a run for his money on hardcourts. However, he also has a 2-15 record against top 10 players.

Ruud is one of Munar's two top 10 scalps. This could be another close encounter between the two, though the Norwegian's superior record indoors compared to his opponent could eventually sway the tide in his favor.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.

