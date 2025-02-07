Dallas Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs (6) Tomas Machac

Date: February 7, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Denis Shapovalov vs Tomas Machac preview

In Picture: Denis Shapovalov (Getty)

Denis Shapovalov will look to keep his campaign at the 2025 Dallas Open alive when he takes on sixth-seeded Tomas Machac in the quarterfinal.

Trending

Shapovalov was in good form in the latter half of 2024, winning a title in Serbia. However, the start to 2025 has not been good for the former Top 10 player as he won only two matches coming into the Dallas Open.

However, on the indoor hard courts, Shapovalov has shown a good level. In the first round, he played a three-set thriller, winning 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 against Miomir Kecmanovic. The Canadian played his best match against top seed Taylor Fritz in the next round. After splitting the first two sets, the third one went to a tiebreak, with Shapovalov upsetting the home favorite 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Tomas Machac, on the other hand, has a 7-3 record in 2025 so far. The player from the Czech Republic had a great outing at the United Cup, where he took his country to the semifinal; there, he had to retire against Taylor Fritz. After a third-round run at the Australian Open (lost to Novak Djokovic), Machac also won his match against Soon-Woo Kwon at the Davis Cup.

At the Dallas Open, the sixth seed began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Kei Nishikori. He continued his good form, winning 6-4, 7-6 (0) against Rinki Hijikata in the second round.

Denis Shapovalov vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Denis Shapovalov vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov TBD TBD TBD Tomas Machac TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Denis Shapovalov vs Tomas Machac prediction

In his match against Taylor Fritz, Shapovalov won 67 percent of the service points and 30 percent of the return points, which was lower than his opponent's stats. However, what seemed to be the differentiator was the Canadian's composure in pressure situations, especially in the third set. Shapovalov lost just one point on his first serve in the first set and did not face any break points despite serving behind.

Meanwhile, in his match against Rinki Hijikata, Machac hit 10 aces and showcased a strong serving performance, winning 70 percent of the service points along with 41 percent of the return points. However, the Czech player could make only 63 percent of his first serves.

Machac has been in good form this season, but the Czech player has issues with playing consistent tennis along with his fitness concerns. Meanwhile, Shapovalov seems to be coming back to form, and his win over Fritz would have given him immense confidence. The Canadian will have a slight edge going into the match.

Pick- Shapovalov to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback