Dallas Open 2025 final: Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: February 9, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Casper Ruud at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Casper Ruud will face former top 10 player Denis Shapovalov in the final of the Dallas Open 2025.

Ruud scored wins over James Duckworth, Michael Mmoh, and Yoshihito Nishioka to book his place in the semifinals here, where Jaume Munar awaited him. The Norwegian won the opening set quite comfortably after breaking his opponent's serve on two occasions.

Munar made the match a competitive affair as he reeled off five consecutive games to take the second set. He snagged a break of serve in the third set to go 5-4 up but couldn't serve out the match as he dropped serve. Ruud then came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to register a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Shapovalov needed three sets to beat Miomir Kecmanovic and top seed Taylor Fritz in the first couple of rounds. He ousted sixth seed Tomas Machac in straight sets to book a semifinal date against defending champion and third seed Tommy Paul.

The first set almost went to a tie-break but Shapovalov secured a break in the 12th game to claim the set. Paul was able to keep up with the Canadian for a while in the second set. However, the latter upped the ante towards the end and bagged the last three games of the match to beat his opponent 7-5, 6-3.

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Ruud leads Shapovalov 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2022 in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud







Denis Shapovalov







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ruud has now advanced to his second final on indoor hardcourts after being on the verge of elimination in the previous round. He was two points away from losing to Munar but dug deep to turn things around. He has reached his first final since winning the Geneva Open in May last year, and his first on hardcourts since last year's Mexican Open in March.

This week has been a return to top form for Shapovalov. He scored his first win over a top 10 player since October 2022 by beating Fritz in the second round here, and followed it up by beating World No. 9 and defending champion Paul in the semifinals. He didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round.

While Ruud won both of his previous matches against Shapovalov, they were on clay, a surface he favors. However, the Canadian loves playing indoors, especially on hardcourts. Both of his career titles have come under those conditions, with an additional three runner-up finishes as well.

Shapovalov has shown restraint when it comes to his shotmaking this week without giving up on his aggressive approach. His first serve has largely been effective, though inconsistent at times. Ruud has also been more proactive when it comes to winning points. However, the Canadian's current form makes him the favorite to hoist the winner's trophy.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

