Dallas Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (WC) Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

In picture: Reilly Opelka (Getty)

One of the first-round fixtures at the 2025 Dallas Open will feature a clash between Big-serving Reilly Opelka and Alexander Shevchenko. Opelka has made a good start to the 2025 season as the American player reached the final at the Brisbane International including a marquee victory over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal. However, the American player had to retire against Jiri Lehecka in the final.

Opelka next played at the Australian Open. He won his first-round match against Belgian qualifier Gauthier Onclin in four sets. However, in the next match, he lost to 26th-seeded Tomas Macahc in a five-set thriller. The American lost the match 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 4-6.

Alexander Shevchenko has a 2-3 record for the 2025 season so far. The Kazakh player had a decent outing at the United Cup, with wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniel Masur. He lost his matches against Pablo Carreno Busta and Hubert Hurkacz.

Shevchenko drew third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Australian Open. Despite his best efforts, the World No. 75 lost against the Spaniard in straight sets, losing 1-6, 5-7, 1-6.

Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka -225 TBD TBD Alexander Shevchenko +175 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Opelka has one of the most powerful serves on the Tour. The former Top 20 player has reached six finals on the hard courts, winning three titles. His last hard-court title came in Dallas in 2022, where he defeated Jenson Brooksby 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in the final.

Shevchenko's only ATP final came on the hard courts. The Kazakh player reached the final of the 2023 Moselle Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 to home favorite Ugo Humbert. On the Challenger Tour and the ITF circuit, the World No. 75 has two hard-court titles from three final appearances.

Current rankings put Shevchenko above Opelka. However, the American player will be the favorite for the upcoming match as he is a former Top-20 player and a past champion in Dallas.

Pick- Opelka to win in straight sets

