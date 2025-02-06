Dallas Open 2025: Taylor Fritz and Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Dallas, Texas, United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz after their last meeting at the 2023 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Taylor Fritz will face the former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2025 Dallas Open on February 6, Thursday.

Trending

The 2024 US Open finalist defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and has a 7-2 win-loss record in 2025 so far. The American helped his team win the United Cup last month. He then defeated Jenson Brooksby and Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach the third round at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by 38-year-old Gael Monfils.

On the other hand, 25-year-old Denis Shapovalov has a 3-3 win-loss record in 2025 and has not won two consecutive matches, this season. The Canadian defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the first round in Dallas.

The World No. 54 reached the second round at the Australian Open last month, after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(8). He was beaten by the 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(3), 6-7(6), 2-6.

Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning a point in his first round at the Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov leads Taylor Fritz 5-4 in their head-to-head record, as he won their first three meetings. But Fritz won the last two meetings in 2023. Interestingly, all of their matches have been on hard courts.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Taylor Fritz TBD TBD TBD Denis Shapovalov TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

27-year-old Fritz is making his third appearance at the Dallas Open. He played in the event in 2022 and 2023, when it was an ATP 250 tournament, and reached the quarterfinal on both occasions.

In 2022, Fritz was beaten by his compatriot Marcos Giron in the quarterfinal. In 2023, he reached the semifinal before losing to China's Yibing Wu. He has won one ATP 500 title in his career so far, the 2022 Japan Open, when he defeated his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Denis Shapovalov has appeared only once at the Dallas Open. He was also beaten by Yibing Wu in his second-round match, after getting a bye in the first round.

Shapovalov has never won any ATP 500 title in his career, as his best result was reaching the final of the Vienna Open in 2022 when he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

