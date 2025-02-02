Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: February 3, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Taylor Fritz vs. Arthur Rinderknech preview

Fritz at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The first-round of the Dallas Open will feature an exciting clash between the top seed, Taylor Fritz, and France’s Arthur Rinderknech. Fritz, currently ranked number four in the world, will look for redemption after facing a third-round exit at the Australian Open. Rinderknech, known for his powerful serve and attacking baseline game, will aim to upset the home favourite.

Fritz’s previous best appearance at the tournament came in 2023 when he reached the semifinals and lost against Yibing Wu in three sets, who went on to win the title. The American has had a solid start to 2025 and helped the USA win its second United Cup. There, he won four singles matches in a row after losing his first one. Being the top seed at the tournament makes him a strong contender to make a deep run in Dallas.

On the other hand, Rinderknech has not had a great start to the year. He got knocked out in the first round at the Brisbane International, Adelaide International, as well as the Australian Open in men's singles. Despite his slump in form, the Frenchman has a big serve and a strong net game that can rattle any opponent.

Taylor Fritz vs. Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Fritz and Rinderknech have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter came at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where Fritz secured a four-set victory.

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The World No. 4 enters the match as the clear favorite, given his strong track record on hardcourts, particularly in the United States, as he was the runner-up at the 2024 US Open as well. His improved baseline game and attacking play bolster his position to win the match. Additionally, playing in front of a home crowd will further boost Fritz’s confidence.

Rinderknech, however, should not be underestimated. If he serves well and takes an aggressive approach at the net, he could push Fritz into a tightly contested match. His best chance would be to shorten rallies and avoid extended baseline exchanges where Fritz excels.

Ultimately, Fritz’s superior consistency, adaptability, and a point to prove after his early exit at the Australian Open should see him come out on top. Given their head-to-head history and difference in skill set, Fritz is favored to dominate the matchup.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

