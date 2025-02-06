Dallas Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are likely to spearhead the American challenge on Day 4 of the 2025 Dallas Open. Both men, however, will first need to come through their respective round-of-16 matches on Thursday.

Fritz, the top seed at this year’s tournament faces a stern test from Denis Shapovalov, while Paul is likely to have a slightly easier time out on court against qualifier Ethan Quinn.

Joining the two men on Center Court will be the likes of Tomas Machac, Yoshihito Nishioka, Casper Ruud, among others, provided that they win their respective encounters on Thursday. The local doubles favorites Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram will also keep home fans invested, taking on wildcards Robert Cash and JJ Tracy for a spot in the men’s doubles semifinal.

With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, let's take a quick look at how all the matches are scheduled to unfold on Day 4 of the 2025 Dallas Open.

Schedule for Day 4 of Dallas Open 2025

Taylor Fritz is the top seed in this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (8) Matteo Amaldi OR Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jaume Munar OR [4] Ben Shelton

Followed by: Yoshihito Nishioka vs [Q] Michael Mmoh OR [2] Casper Ruud

Followed by: [4] Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram vs [WC] Robert Cash / JJ Tracy

Not before 7 pm local time: [3] Tommy Paul OR [Q] Ethan Quinn vs [WC] Reilly Opelka OR Cameron Norrie

Followed by: [1] Taylor Fritz OR Denis Shapovalov vs Rinky Hijikata OR [6] Tomas Machac

Grandstand

Starting at 1 pm local time: Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo vs [Q] Christian Harrison Evan King

Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Yoshihito Nishioka will open play on Centre Court on Day 2 of the Dallas Open. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the opening day proceedings of the ATP 500 event on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Dallas Open 2025: Match timings

The matches on Centre Court will be played over the course of two sessions. While the morning session is set to commence at 12 pm local time, the evening session will begin at 7 pm local time. The tennis action is scheduled to be across a single session at Grandstand, where matches will begin at 1 pm local time.

