Daniel Orsanic feels it will be "complicated" for Juan Martin Del Potro to return to the top 10 in his comeback

Former Argentina Davis Cup captain Daniel Orsanic believes it will be "complicated" for Juan Martin Del Potro to get back into the top 10 when he returns to action. The former professional also suggested Del Potro would not be satisfied with finishing 2022 ranked 30 in the world.

Del Potro is expected to make his comeback to the tour next year, having last played at the Queen's Club Championships in June 2019. The Argentine has undergone four surgeries on his right knee since suffering an injury after slipping during his win over Denis Shapovalov at the grasscourt tournament.

The former World No. 3 helped Argentina - who were then captained by Orsanic - beat Croatia 3-2 to win their first Davis Cup title in 2016. Del Potro came back from two sets down to defeat Marin Cilic on the final day, before Federico Delbonis downed Ivo Karlovic to seal the victory.

In an interview with Pagina 12, Orsanic discussed the doubts over how Del Potro's latest comeback will play out, while referencing the success the Argentine had after his previous lengthy layoff.

"I want his return," Orsanic said. "There is a lot of uncertainty because he does not have the security of returning to the places where he is used to being. When he returned from the wrist operations he reached his best ranking - number three."

Orsanic feels Del Potro has a chance to be successful when he returns if he is realistic. The Argentine asserted it will be challenging for his compatriot if he thinks about getting back to the very top of the game too quickly.

"If he manages to keep his expectations low and enjoy what the process of the return means, if he manages to take off that responsibility that they always put on him, I think he has a chance," Orsanic continued. "If you think back to [being in the] top 10, I think [it will be] complicated. It's a personal opinion. I spoke with him when he was at the US Open, when he rallied with John McEnroe and went to warn that he is still in force."

"I don't know if Juan Martin Del Potro would sign for finishing 2022 as World No. 30" - Daniel Orsanic

Juan Martin Del Potro and Daniel Orsanic ahead of the 2016 Davis Cup semifinal between Argentina and Great Britain

Daniel Orsanic went on to describe Juan Martin Del Potro as a player who is unlikely to be fulfilled by finishing a season in the top 30 or 40 of the ATP rankings.

"Players like Juan Martín are so competitive that finishing a year 30 or 40 [in the world] probably won't fill them," Orsanic added. "If you tell me that Juan Martín is going to play in 2022 and he will finish 30, I will sign. The point is that I don't know if he signs."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Del Potro achieved his career-best ranking of World No. 3, and reached the 2018 US Open final, having returned in 2016 after three left wrist surgeries.

Edited by Arvind Sriram