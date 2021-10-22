Daniil Medvedev concurs with Novak Djokovic over vaccine privacy, says "soon everyone will see who is vaccinated and who is not"

In an interview with Russian media, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev spoke about the stringent rules put in place for athletes wishing to compete at the Australian Open next year.

The Victorian government recently announced a mandate requiring all athletes to be vaccinated no later than November 26 if they wish to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

The announcement has led to speculation over whether Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his title in Melbourne, considering the Serb is yet to announce whether he has been vaccinated.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped over his vaccination status and recently revealed that he was unsure of his participation in the season's first Major.

Concurring with the World No. 1, Medvedev said he felt it was important to keep medical information confidential so as to not give his opponents an advantage.

"At some point, I realized that tennis is a hard sport, you play one on one. Therefore, I leave all my medical indicators secret so as not to give an advantage to my opponent. Therefore, I still do not say whether I am vaccinated or not," Medvedev said.

However, the US Open champion added that he wishes to play at the Australian Open and that the vaccination status of athletes will soon be evident.

"The rules of Australia are clear to everyone - if you are not vaccinated, then you will not play, or you will need to sit in quarantine for two weeks. For sure, no one will go for it. I'll just say that I want to play in Australia. Therefore, soon everyone will see who is vaccinated and who is not," the Russian added.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev share a moment after the US Open Men's Final at New York in September 2021

"At some point, the dominance of the Big Three will pass" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

During the interaction, Daniil Medvedev was also asked about the supremacy of the Big 3 -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic. The trio have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning a total of 60 Grand Slam titles among themselves.

The Russian, who has played each member of the Big 3, said their dominance over the sport cannot last forever.

"At some point, the dominance of the Big Three will pass by itself. It was not I who decided that this is coming, it is evident," he said.

The Russian went on to describe Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as the "greatest players of all time," before pointing out that everyone on the tour hopes to defeat them and prove their worth on the court.

"We all communicate on tour, everyone wants to win, beat them. But they don't want to lose to us, they are the greatest tennis players of all time. Probably, it becomes easier for us, because they are getting old. But Novak proves that he can beat everyone at 34," Medvedev added.

Medvedev's unexpected defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at Indian Wells dented his chances of leapfrogging Novak Djokovic and finishing the year as World No. 1. However, the Russian believes it is only fair that the Serb ends the season as the top-ranked player considering his achievements this year.

"It's clear that Novak missed something (Calendar Grand Slam), but he won three Grand Slam titles this season and played in the final of the fourth. It will be fair if he stays first this season. It is logical that he scored the most points," Medvedev said.

"If somehow it turns out to be the first this year, I will be glad. As far as I know, there are still mathematical chances."

Medvedev, who recently pulled out of the Kremlin Cup, said he was planning to compete in the Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to be held between November 25 and December 5.

"Yes. I'm going to play the Davis Cup , the guys and I want to win it," Medvedev said.

