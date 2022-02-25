Daniil Medvedev says it's "a bit early to talk about a new era" in men's tennis

At a recent press conference, Daniil Medvedev said it was "a bit early" to say whether a new era had begun in men's tennis. The Russian, however, revealed that he is happy for now with his achievements on the ATP tour.

Daniil Medvedev will be crowned the new World No. 1 next Monday after Novak Djokovic lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open on Thursday. The Russian will become the first player outside the Big 4, consisting of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dokovic and Andy Murray, to achieve the No. 1 ranking since 2004.

Medvedev was asked if his accomplishment signaled the dawn of a new era in tennis. While stating that it was "difficult to say," the Russian pointed out that the Big 3 have won most of the Majors in recent history.

Medvedev won the US Open last year, becoming the only player other than Djokovic to win a Grand Slam in 2021.

“It is difficult to say [if a new era is beginning in tennis], especially if you look at what has happened in the last Grand Slams. Most were won by the Big Three, although it is true that I had the privilege of lifting the last title at the US Open. For my part, I am trying to put into practice my highest level of tennis, but that time in New York was the only time that I have been able to beat a member of the Big 3 in Grand Slam tournaments," Medvedev said.

The Russian went on to claim that he knows "how to beat" the Big 3 but stressed that he needs to keep improving. He also said that achieving the World No. 1 ranking was a "great feeling" for him and his team.

"I will have to keep working and do better, since in other types of tournaments I have known how to beat them. In this Australian Open it happened to me again, there were moments in the match where I wasn't strong enough. It's a bit early to talk about a new era, but for my part I'm happy to have achieved such a goal. A great feeling for me and my team," added the Russian.

Medvedev has a 5-13 win-loss record against the Big 3 on the ATP tour.

"Now it's time to seek my revenge" - Daniil Medvedev on his semi-final encounter against Rafael Nadal in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022

Medvedev will square off against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Acapulco Open on Saturday. At the same press conference, he emphasized that it was "always an honor" to compete against a member of the Big 4.

Pointing out that he came "very close to beating" Nadal in the final of the Australian Open, the Russian said he would seek "revenge" on the Spaniard in Mexico.

“Playing against a member of the Big Four is always an honor, a great challenge. At the Australian Open, I was very close to beating him, honestly, but I couldn't beat him. It was a very hard loss for me, but that's the way this sport is, now it's time to seek my revenge... He is an impressive player, it is never easy to beat him," concluded Medvedev.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala