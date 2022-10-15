Daniil Medvedev and wife Daria become parents to baby girl

Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria Medvedeva welcomed their first child into the world. The Russian tennis star took to social media to announce that his wife gave birth to their baby girl on Friday and posted an adorable picture of the newborn.

Medvedev joined the likes of Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils in fatherhood, who also recently welcomed their young ones into the world. Nadal and his wife Maria became parents to a baby boy last week, while Monfils and his wife, fellow tennis superstar Elina Svitolina, became parents to a baby girl on Saturday.

Medvedev made the announcement via Instagram and was in Nice, France with his family, as seen through his post.

"14.10.2022. Welcome to the world baby girl," Medvedev captioned his post.

Medvedev and his wife tied the knot in September 2018 and the pair reside in Monte Carlo. Daria is a regular attendee of the Russian's matches on tour and is often in his player's box supporting him.

His announcement of the wonderful news on Saturday drew congratulatory messages from many of his colleagues on the tennis tour, including Holger Rune, Karen Khachanov and Elena Vesnina.

"Welcome to the club papa," commented Khachanov on Medvedev's Instagram post.

Daniil Medvedev's last appearance on tour came at last week's Astana Open, where he abruptly retired midway through his semifinal against Novak Djokovic citing an adductor injury. He has already qualified for the ATP Finals but it is uncertain whether he will play in Turin in light of his recent injury.

Daniil Medvedev sheds light on his abrupt retirement at 2022 Astana Open

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev received flak for his abrupt retirement at the Astana Open. However, the 2021 US Open champion revealed after the match that he feared he could have missed many months of tennis instead of just a few weeks if he had carried on playing.

He then stated that if he had beaten Djokovic in the semifinals, he would have withdrawn ahead of the final.

"If I play one more set, I could do it, but I could probably miss half a year instead of one month. So I actually have no idea what is fair. If I won, I would not play the final," Medvedev said on the same in his post-match press conference.

Medvedev has a lot of points to defend before the end of the season as he reached the finals of both the Paris Masters and ATP Finals last year. He lost to Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, respectively, in those finals. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the ATP Rankings.

