Davis Cup 2020: A strong India set to give former champions Croatia a run for their money

Leander Paes.

What’s the story?

A powerful Indian team led by Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will compete against Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers from Friday with a reasonably good possibility of knocking out the former champions .

In case you did not know

Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

The Davis cup qualification tie between India and Croatia will take place in the latter’s home turf. The last time that the two teams played against one another was in the first round of the World Group in 1995, in New Delhi, in which India emerged winners.

The heart of the matter

Croatia does not have too many top-ranked players in the team except for Marin Cilic who is currently world no 37. The non-attendance of their best-ranked player Borna Coric (33rd) can work to India’s advantage.

Prajnesh said, "We are hoping to come with our A-game. We definitely have a better chance (in absence of Borna Coric) and hopefully, we can capitalise on that. The hard indoor courts suit us.”

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will most likely play the doubles role. The doubles will be a decisive match in the tie as the one who wins will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals that is to be held in November in Madrid.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if Paes, who has announced his departure from professional tennis at the end of 2020, can bid adieu to the Davis Cup, in which he is the most successful doubles player in the history of the tournament on a winning note.

Marin Cilic.