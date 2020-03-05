Davis Cup 2020: India take on Croatia as qualifiers begin on Friday

Leander Paes

Some scintillating tennis action is on the cards at 12 venues across the world as the qualifiers for the 2020 Davis Cup are all set to begin. 24 nations go head-to-head in an effort to earn one of 12 qualifying spots for the finals in Madrid.

The qualifiers to be played on March 6 and 7 will consist of five matches - four singles and one doubles - of three sets each, with tiebreaks if needed.

The 12 teams that qualify will then join 2019 semifinalists Spain, Canada, Great Britain and Russia, in addition to France and Serbia - both of whom received wild cards.

2019 Davis Cup - Day Seven

At the Davis Cup Finals 2020 which are scheduled to be held in November, the 18 nations will play first in a group phase (six groups of three teams each). That will be followed by the knockout stages from the quarterfinals.

In the qualifiers, the Indian team to take on Croatia will be represented by Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who will compete in the singles ties. Meanwhile Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be available for the doubles tie.

Marin Cilic will lead the Croatians two years after they captured the title. Borna Gojo will also be seen in action against the Indians, even as Paes aims for his 93rd Davis Cup match win in Zagreb.

Marin Cilic

Elsewhere, Fabio Fognini will look to boost Italy's fortunes when they take on South Korea in Cagliari, while an injury-hit Australian team will face Brazil. Nick Kyrgios will not be at Adelaide following an injury at the Mexican Open, but John Millman and Jordan Thompson will be on the court against the Brazilians.

The Dutch face a tough task when they take on Kazakhstan in Nur Sultan, with Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin looking to please the home crowds in the qualifiers. Meanwhile Kei Nishikori will lead the Japanese when they square off against Ecuador in the city of Miki.

The schedule for the Qualifiers on March 6 and 7 is as follows:

Croatia vs India - Zagreb

Hungary vs Belgium - Debrecen

Colombia vs Argentina - Bogota

The USA vs Uzbekistan - Honolulu

Australia vs Brazil - Adelaide

Italy vs South Korea - Cagliari

Germany vs Belarus - Dusseldorf

Kazakhstan vs the Netherlands - Nur Sultan

Slovakia vs Czech Republic - Bratislava

Austria vs Uruguay - Premstätten

Sweden vs Chile - Stockholm

Japan vs Ecuador - Miki