Davis Cup 2020, Qualifiers: India vs Croatia | Preview, where to watch and live stream details 

India will face Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers

The fresh challenge that lies ahead for the Indian Davis Cup squad is in the form of two-time Champions, team Croatia. Led by veterans Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna on the doubles front and Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran on the singles' side, India will have to play against Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers to enter the World Group stages of the tournament.

The winner of the tie between India and Croatia will earn a spot in the Rakuten Davis Cup Finals which will be held at the Caja Majica Stadium in Madrid in November. However, the all-important tie has to be conquered by the Indian team first.

After having missed their chances at the World Group qualifications in 2017 and 2018, losing to Canada and Serbia respectively, the Indian men will have to battle past two-time Davis Cup Champions and 2016 runners-up, Croatia for a place in the finals in November.

As their most formidable weapon, the Indian team has Leander Paes on their side as the 18-time Grand Slam Doubles champion will be playing his final Davis Cup tie in Zagreb against Croatia. The 46-year-old legend of Indian tennis will be bidding adieu to tennis this year and has decided on making this Davis Cup outing his very last.

The Croatian side is also pretty strong with former World No. 3 and 2014 US Open Champion Marin Cilic leading the charge. There is also Borna Gojo, Mate Pavic and Nino Serdarusic who will represent Croatia in the much-anticipated tie.

Playing on their home turf, the Croatians most definitely enjoy an added advantage but there is no underestimating the Indian side as they take on Croatia for a place in the Davis Cup Finals.

Here's all you need to know about the Davis Cup 2020 Qualifiers

Tournament: Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round

Location: Dom Sportova, Zagreb, Croatia

Surface: Hard Court

Dates: March 06 - March 07

Time: India v Croatia Group Qualifiers (First Round) matches begin from 07:30 PM IST on both days.

Playing Squads

India: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes, Rohit Rajpal (Captain)

Croatia: Borna Gojo, Marin Cilic, Nino Serdarusic, Mate Pavic, Vedran Martic (Captain)

Where to watch the India vs Croatia Davis Cup Qualifiers?

There is no confirmation of the broadcast yet, but DD Sports might be airing the matches.

Where to live stream the India vs Croatia Davis Cup Qualifiers?

The matches can be live streamed on the official Davis Cup website.