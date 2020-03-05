Davis Cup 2020 Qualifiers: Leander Paes/Rohan Bopanna vs Mate Pavic/Franko Skugor | Where to watch and live stream details

Veteran Indian tennis star Leander Paes will be playing his final Davis Cup tie when he takes the court for Team India against Team Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers at Zagreb. The 46-year-old Paes who is on his farewell tour will be partnering Rohan Bopanna to take on the duo of Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor in the third rubber of the tie.

After having defeated Pakistan in the Asia-Oceania Group Qualifiers, India secured a match-up with Croatia as they seek a spot in the World Group of the Davis Cup Finals that will take place in November.

Considering this is the final Davis Cup tie for Paes in all likelihood, it is an extremely special moment for him and his fans. Paes has a number of records to his name in the competition and will hope that he can conjure up some magic one last time against Pavic and Skugor and secure the victory for the Indians.

Here's all you need to know about the Davis Cup 2020 Qualifiers

Tournament: Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round

Location: Dom Sportova, Zagreb, Croatia

Surface: Hard Court

Dates: March 06 - March 07

Time: Leander Paes/Rohan Bopanna vs Mate Pavic/Franko Skugor at Dom Sportova Stadium (Rubber 3) not before 07:30 PM IST

Playing Squads

India: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes, Rohit Rajpal (Captain)

Croatia: Borna Gojo, Marin Cilic, Nino Serdarusic, Mate Pavic, Vedran Martic (Captain)

Where to watch the India vs Croatia Davis Cup Qualifiers?

There is no confirmation of the broadcast yet, but DD Sports might telecast the matches.

Where to live stream the India vs Croatia Davis Cup Qualifiers?

The matches can be live streamed on the official Davis Cup website.