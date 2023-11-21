Davis Cup 2023: Australia vs Czech Republic preview, players to look for, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Australia vs Czech Republic

Date: November 21, 2023

Timing: 4 pm local time, 10 am ET, 8: 30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Australia vs Czech Republic preview

Alex de Minaur at the Paris Masters

Australia will take on the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup. The Aussies qualified directly for the tournament's finals by virtue of being last year's runners-up.

They started their campaign against Great Britain and lost the tie after Jack Draper and Dan Evans defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur respectively. The Aussies managed to pull one back after Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won the doubles tie against Evans and Neal Skupski.

They then faced France and found themselves 1-0 down after Adrian Mannarino triumphed over Max Purcell. However, Alex de Minaur defeated Ugo Humbert to level the score before Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won the doubles fixture against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to keep Australia alive in the Davis Cup.

The Aussies' final group stage fixture was against Switzerland and wins from Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur saw them seal the tie. Ebden and Purcell maintained their perfect run as they won the doubles clash to seal a 3-0 victory.

The Czech Republic qualified for the Davis Cup Finals by beating Portugal 3-1 in their own backyard. They were drawn alongside Serbia, Spain, and South Korea.

The Czech's opener in the finals was against Spain and they registered a 3-0 win. Victories from Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina respectively saw them seal the tie before Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek won the doubles match against Davidovich Fokina and Marcel Granollers.

The Czech Republic then faced South Korea and won the tie after Machac and Lehecka triumphed over Seong-chan Hong and Soon-woo Kwon respectively. Mensik and Pavlasek defeated Ji-sung Nam and Min-kyu Song to seal another 3-0 victory for the Czechs.

They then took on Serbia and led 2-0 after Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka defeated Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere respectively. Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek faced Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic in the doubles clash and won it to ensure the Czech Republic finished their group in first place.

Davis Cup 2023 Australia vs Czech Republic players to look out for

Australia will rely heavily on Alex de Minaur, who has produced some impressive performances so far this season. They also have Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden, a very formidable doubles pair who will come in very handy, especially if the scores are 1-1.

The Czech Republic's singles spearheads are Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac, both of whom are capable of doing very well on their day. Mensik and Pavlasek have won all of their doubles fixtures so far at the Davis Cup and will be eager to maintain their winning run against Australia.

Davis Cup 2023 Australia vs Czech Republic odds

Country Moneyline Australia -450 Czech Republic +300

Odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Davis Cup 2023 Australia vs Czech Republic prediction

While the Czech Republic won their group, Australia has a very solid team who will enter the tie as favorites.

Alex de Minaur looks in good touch and he should be able to defeat whoever he faces. Max Purcell has improved a lot in his singles game and could be a crucial player for the Aussies. The 25-year-old and Matthew Ebden will be a formidable doubles pair and should come in handy.

A lot of expectations on the Czech side will rely on Jiri Lehecka, although Tomas Machac is also someone to look out for. Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek will not have it easy if it all comes down to the doubles clash.

Australia seems the stronger team on paper and should be able to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pick: Australia to win 3-0