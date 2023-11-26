Davis Cup 2023 Final: Italy vs Australia preview, players to look out for, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Italy vs Australia

Date: November 26, 2023

Timing: 4 pm local time, 10 am ET, 8: 30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT

Round: Final

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Davis Cup Italy vs Australia preview

Jannik Sinner in action at the Davis Cup Finals

Italy will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Final on Sunday. The Italians were drawn alongside Canada, Sweden, and Chile in the group stage of the tournament's finals. They lost to Canada but wins against Sweden and Chile saw them qualify for the knockout stages.

Italy took on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and came back from behind to beat them 2-1. Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Matteo Arnaldi but Jannik Sinner defeated Tallon Griekspoor and later teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to win the doubles tie.

Here, the Italians faced Serbia and found themselves 1-0 down yet again after Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1. Jannik Sinner was up next and his task was to beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The 22-year-old won the first set 6-2 but the Serb bounced back to take the second by the same margin. Sinner saved three match points in the final set and won it 7-5, leveling the score at 1-1. The World No. 4 teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego for the decisive doubles tie where they beat Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 to seal Italy's spot in the final.

Australia, meanwhile, were drawn in Group B of the Davis Cup Finals and finished as the runners-up behind Great Britain thanks to wins over France and Switzerland.

Australia faced the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals and came back from behind to win 2-1. Tomas Machac gave the Czechs the lead but the Aussies leveled the scoreline thanks to Alex de Minaur's win over Jiri Lehecka. The pair of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell then defeated Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek to book Australia's place in the semifinals.

They faced Finland in the last four, with Alexei Popyrin and Otto Virtanen going against each other in the first match. The 24-year-old took the opening set via a tiebreak and dominated the second to register a 7-6(5), 6-2 win and put the Aussies ahead.

Alex de Minaur then beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3 to seal a 2-0 win for Australia. They thus reached the Davis Cup final for the 49th time.

Davis Cup Italy vs Australia - players to look out for

Jannik Sinner has arguably been the best player of the Davis Cup Finals so far and has been instrumental in Italy's run to the final.

The 22-year-old has won all of his singles and doubles fixtures, and Italy's hopes will be pinned on him to a large extent. Alex de Minaur will most likely face Jannik Sinner and the latter has a 5-0 head-to-head lead over him. The Aussie will probably have to play the match of his life considering the Italian's current run of form.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell could also prove decisive for the nation's triumph, particularly if it all comes down to the doubles match.

Davis Cup Italy vs Australia odds

Country Odds Italy Australia

Odds will be updated when released

Davis Cup Italy vs Australia prediction

Italy will be high on confidence after beating Serbia despite trailing 1-0 before Novak Djokovic's match against Jannik Sinner. They will enter the tie as favorites but Australia have players who are capable of grinding out wins.

Lorenzo Musetti will most likely play the first match, and his opponent could be either Max Purcell or Alexei Popyrin. If the 21-year-old triumphs, Italy may well have one foot in the final considering Jannik Sinner will be up next.

Australia should not be written off as their players can be dangerous when at their best. However, given the way the Italians have played so far, there is a good chance they could finish the final in two matches and win the Davis Cup for the first time since their maiden triumph in 1976.

Pick: Italy to win 2-0.