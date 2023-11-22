Davis Cup 2023: Italy vs Netherlands preview, players to look out for, predictions, odds and pick

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Italy vs Netherlands

Date: November 23, 2023

Timing: 10 am local time, 4 am ET, 2: 30 pm IST, 9 am GMT

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Davis Cup Italy vs Netherlands preview

Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals

Italy will face Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on November 23.

The Italians qualified for the finals after receiving a wildcard and were drawn alongside Chile, Sweden and defending champions Canada. They started the finals with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Canada but bounced back with a win over Chile by the same margin.

Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Musetti sealed victory for the Europeans before the latter and Lorenzo Sonego won the doubles clash against Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo.

Italy's final group fixture was against Sweden and wins from Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego sealed the tie for them, thus confirming their place in the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Netherlands booked their place in the finals by defeating Slovakia 4-0. The Dutch team were drawn against Croatia, Finland and the United States, starting against the Finns.

Otto Virtanen gave the Scandinavians the lead before Tallon Griekspoor leveled the score by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori. The duo of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop sealed victory for Netherlands by winning the doubles fixture.

Netherlands then faced the United States and won the tie courtesy of victories from Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor. The Americans pulled one back after Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram won the doubles fixture.

The Dutch were then up against Croatia and led 1-0 after Van de Zandschulp defeated Duje Ajdukovic. The Croats leveled the score when Borna Gojo triumphed over Tallon Griekspoor and went on to win the doubles match to clinch the tie.

However, Netherlands had done enough to win the group and qualify for the knockout stages.

Davis Cup Italy vs Netherlands players to look out for

All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner given his impressive run of form this season. The 22-year-old most recently reached the summit clash of the ATP Finals and will be key to Italy's chances in the tournament.

Netherlands have a pretty good doubles duo in Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer, and the two could have a big role to play if the scores are level at 1-1.

Davis Cup Italy vs Netherlands odds

Country Odds Italy -200 Netherlands +150

Davis Cup Italy vs Netherlands prediction

Italy's singles strength makes them the favorite to win the match but Netherlands should not be written off as the likes of Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp are both capable of doing well on their days, particularly the former.

If things go down to the doubles fixture, there is a strong chance of Netherlands coming out on top given how good Koolhof and Rojer are. However, the likes of Sinner and Musetti should be able to take Italy through to the semifinals.