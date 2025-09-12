Davis Cup Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik, Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Francisco Cerundolo

The second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers has begun this week. The top tennis-playing nations in the world will battle it out for seven spots in the upcoming finals in Bologna.

Team USA will take on Team Czech Republic on the outdoor hardcourts of Delray Beach. Taylor Fritz will lead the line alongside Frances Tiafoe in the singles match-ups.

Meanwhile, Team France will lock horns with Team Croatia in the second round. Arthur Rindeknech, Corentin Moutet and Benjamin Bonzi are all set to feature for the French team this year.

Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for some exciting matches on Day One:

1) Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik

Fritz at the Davis Cup Finals - Source: Getty

First up, Taylor Fritz will take on Jakub Mensik in the singles competition.

After a slow start to the season, Fritz raised his level on grass and secured title-winning runs in Eastbourne and Stuttgart. He also reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships and quarterfinals of the US Open. The American was eliminated by Novak Djokovic in New York.

Mensik, meanwhile, captured his first Masters 1000 crown in Miami this year. He also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships and the second round of the US Open. Despite a resilient performance against Ugo Blanchet, the French qualifier defeated him in New York.

Both players have a dynamic all-around game and can perform at a high level under pressure. Considering their recent form and match fitness on tour, Fritz will have a slight edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Fritz

2) Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Francisco Cerundolo

Cerundolo and Van De Zandschulp at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Botic Van De Zandschulp will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Van De Zandschulp has had a modest season so far. After a semifinal appearance in Kitzbuhel, he secured a runner-up finish in Winston-Salem and reached the first round in New York. The Dutchman was eliminated by Holger Rune in straight sets at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Cerundolo has had a hot and cold season on tour. Apart from a runner-up finish in Buenos Aires, he also reached the semifinals in Santiago, Madrid, Munich and Bastad. The Argentine will enter this bout after a second-round exit in New York, at the hands of Leandro Riedi.

Both players have been inconsistent, but also registered some strong results on tour. Considering their skill set on hard courts and support from the home crowd, Van De Zandschulp has a better chance of winning this bout.

Predicted Winner: Botic Van De Zandschulp

3) Marin Cilic vs Arthur Rinderknech

Cilic and Rinderknech - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Marin Cilic will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Cilic is still going strong at the age of 36. After a title-winning run in Nottingham (Challenger), he reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships this year. The Croat will enter the Davis Cup after a first-round exit in New York.

Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech is starting to raise his level on tour. After a semifinal run in Kitzbuhel, he reached the third round in Cincinnati and the fourth round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in straight sets.

Cilic's rocketing serve and high-tactical acumen can still create problems for most opponents on tour. Rinderknech has the pedigree to present a tough challenge, but the Croat should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Marin Cilic

4) Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka

Tiafoe and Lehecka at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Previews - Source: Getty

Lastly, Frances Tiafoe will take on Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Tiafoe has had an ordinary season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Paris and Washington, he reached the third round of the US Open this year. He was eliminated by Jan Lennard Struff in straight sets in New York.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has had a promising season so far. After a title-winning run in Brisbane, he secured a runner-up finish in Queen's Club and reached the quarterfinals in New York. The Czech put up a decent performance against Carlos Alcaraz, but the Spaniard outclassed him in New York.

Tiafoe has been inconsistent throughout the season. He will be up against a tough contender and is most likely to come up short in the singles bout.

Predicted Winner: Jiri Lehecka

