Davis Cup Finals 2024: Denis Shapovalov vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Date: November 20, 2024

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,678,571

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - CBC, TVA

Denis Shapovalov vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals 2024.

Shapovalov returned to the tour this season after an injury forced him to cut short his 2023 season. He had a slow start to the year and won only one of his first seven matches. Third-round appearances at the Miami Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon were among his most notable results.

Shapovalov saved his best for last and claimed his second career title at the Belgrade Open a couple of weeks ago. He came through the qualifying rounds, and then secured wins over Marton Fucsovics, Nuno Borges, Christopher O'Connell, and Jiri Lehecka to reach the final. He then beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 to win the title.

Struff finally nabbed his maiden title on the ATP Tour this year after three runner-up finishes over the years. He did the same in front of his home crowd at the BMW Open in Munich, and beat some quality players en route to the title as well. He started his run with wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Struff beat Holger Rune in the semifinals, and defeated Taylor Fritz in the summit clash to lay his hands on the winner's trophy. A fourth-round showing at the Madrid Open, along with third-round appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon, and at the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo were his other best results.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Struff leads Shapovalov 6-3 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous meeting at the Davis Cup Finals 2022 in three sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Denis Shapovalov vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the Paris Masters 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Struff has a 29-20 record this season, while Shapovalov has compiled a 26-22 record, with each of them winning a title as well. The former has a 14-9 record while representing Germany in the Davis Cup, while the latter has a 14-7 record as a part of the Canadian Davis Cup team.

Struff is in control of this rivalry, with six wins to his name compared to Shapovalov's three wins. Six of their nine matches have gone to a deciding set, including their previous duel, which also took place at the Davis Cup Finals two years ago. The German edged out his younger rival in a third-set tie-break back then.

Shapovalov will be more confident this time on the heels of his recent title-winning run in Belgrade. He has also won his last four Davis Cup ties, including three during the group stage in September. As such, the Canadian will be expected to one-up Struff this time.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

