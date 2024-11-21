Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA VS Australia ft. Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview, prediction & pick

Match Details

Fixture: USA vs Australia

Date: November 21, 2024

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,678,571

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - CBC, TVA | Spain - Movistar | Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

USA vs Australia preview

Two of the most prolific teams in Davis Cup history, the USA and Australia, are slated to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup. The American team has won the title a record 32 times, while the Australians have bagged the trophy 28 times.

Trending

During the group stages, the USA won their three ties against Germany, Chile, and Slovakia. In the first tie against Chile, the American team won all their matches. Reily Opelka beat Cristian Garin, and Brandon Nakashima defeated Alejandro Tabilo, while the doubles team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated the pair of Tomas Barrios Vera and Matias Soto.

Against Slovakia, Mackenzie McDonald came into the team and won his singles tie against Lukas Klein, whereas Nakashima maintained his good form to overcome Jozef Kovalik, while the Krajicek-Ram pair defeated the team of Norbert Gombos and Luka Klein.

In the final tie against Germany, Opelka and Nakashima won their respective singles matches against Henri Squire and Maximilian Marterer. However, the USA had their only group-stage loss as the doubles team of Ram-Krajicek lost to Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz.

Australia started against France in a tough tie in the group stages. While Thanasi Kokkinakis won against Arthur Fils, Alexei Popyrin fell to Ugo Humbert In straight sets. In the deciding match, the doubles pair of Max Purcell and Matt Ebden defeated the French team Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Pierre-Hughes Herbert.

Australia then swept the Czech Republic 3-0, with Kokkinakis winning against Jakub Mensik, Popyrin winning via retirement against Tomas Machac, and the doubles pair of Ebden-Purcell winning against Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek. In the final tie, Australia lost to Sain 1-2, with their only win coming to Alexei Popyrin who won his singles tie against Pedro Martinez.

As both teams gear up for the knockouts, the Australian team will be represented by Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Matt Ebden, while the USA team will consist of Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Rajeev Ram, and Austin Krajicek.

The all-time head-to-head is 26-21 in favor of the USA. However the last time these two countries met back in 2017, it was Australia who won the tie. Let's look at some of the potential matchups in the upcoming quarterfinal (Matchups are subject to change).

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz and Alex de Mianur at the ATP Finals (Getty)

Taylor Fritz has had a breakthrough year in 2024, finishing the season with a career-best ranking of 4. The American has a 51-23 record in the season with two titles. He also reached two high-profile finals at the US Open and the ATP Finals, losing both of them to Jannik Sinner. On the other hand, Alex de Mianur also won two titles in 2024, with a 47-19 win/loss record.

The current head-to-head is 5-4 in favor of De Minaur. However, Fritz won the last match at the ATP Finals. The current form makes the American the favorite to win the upcoming tie.

Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin

Tommy Paul has had an excellent season in 2024, winning three titles along with a 45-19 win/loss record for the season. On the other hand, Alexei Popryin has won 28 of the 50 matches she has played this year, but the Australian bagged the big Masters 1000 title in Canada.

The two players have played each other twice previously, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Paul won the last encounter at the 2024 Libema Open. However given the match is on an indoor hard court, and the American won a title on the surface in Stockholm, it makes him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Matt Ebden/ Jordan Thompson vs Rajeev Ram/ Austin Krajicek

Austin Krajicek (L) and Rajeev Ram (R) (Getty)

The Australian team of Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson has had an excellent season in 2024. While partnering with Max Purcell, Thompson has won five titles in 2024, including the US Open. On the other hand, Ebden mostly partnered with Rohan Bopanna in the 2024 season, winning two titles including the Australian Open. He later partnered with John Peers and won the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Rajeev Ram did not have a great doubles season in 2024, winning just one title along with Joe Salisbury. On the other hand, Austina Krajicek has not won any titles in 2024. However, as a pair, Ram and Krajicek reached the finals at the Paris Olympics. If the doubles match is played at the upcoming Davis Cup tie, then the Australian team will be the favorites.

USA vs Australia odds

Team Odds USA TBD Australia TBD

(Odds will be updated once available.)

USA vs Australia prediction

The USA team has the advantage in their singles contingent. Both Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have been in exceptional form and if they take the court for their team, then they will have the advantage over their potential opponents like Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin.

However, if the USA were to lose one of their singles tie, and the match goes to the deciding doubles tie, then Australia will have the upper hand. The potential pairing of Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson will be deadly for the American counterparts of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

However, given the respective form, it is highly probable that the American team will win the tie in singles itself.

Pick- USA to win 2-0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback