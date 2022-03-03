Davis Cup Qualifiers 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Zsombor Piros preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (AUS) Alex de Minaur vs (HUN) Zsombor Piros.

Tournament: Davis Cup.

Date: 4 March 2022.

Round: Qualifying Round.

Venue: Sydney, Australia.

Category: ITF Tournament.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Live telecast: Australia - Channel Nine.

Alex de Minaur vs Zsombor Piros preview

de Minaur at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Australia's Alex de Minaur and Hungary's Zsombor Piros are set to square off in the 2022 Davis Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

De Minaur's 2022 season has been rather good so far. He won two of his ATP Cup matches and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

The 23-year-old then made it to the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open, losing to eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitispas. He was defeated by Karen Khachanov in the first round off the Dubai Tennis Championships in his next tournament.

De Minaur has a 5-4 record at the Davis Cup while representing Australia.

Piros at a press conference ahead of the 2022 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Zsombor Piros, who won the junior Australian Open title in 2017, is yet to make his mark on the ATP Tour. He mainly competes on the Challenger and ITF circuits as he tries to make his way up the rankings.

Piros reached his first final at the Challenger level in November 2021. A couple of semifinals on the ITF circuit this year pushed him into the top 250 of the rankings for the first time in February.

Representing Hungary, he has a win-loss record of 4-2 at the Davis cup.

Alex de Minaur vs Zsombor Piros head-to-head

This will be their first meeting, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Zsombor Piros prediction

de Minaur at the 2022 Australian Open.

Given the vast gulf between their rankings and experience, de Minaur will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. However, Piros has punched well above his weight in the past.

At the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, Piros upset 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and de Minaur's compatriot John Millman in three sets. The Hungarian is certainly not to be underestimated, as players tend to play their absolute best while representing their countries.

De Minaur's excellent court coverage has bailed him out of trouble many times in the past. He will rely on his impeccable footwork to keep the points going and turn it around in his favor. The Australian will also look to finish rallies with his forehand when the opportunity arises.

Piros has his task cut out for him against yet another higher-ranked player. He has steady groundstrokes and a reliable serve, but will need to step it up considerably against the Australian. De Minaur has played rather well this year and should withstand any challenges posed by Piros to win this contest.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

