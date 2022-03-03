Davis Cup Qualifiers 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Gonzalez preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Alejandro Gonzalez (COL)

Tournament: Davis Cup

Date: 4 March 2022

Round: Qualifying Round

Venue: Reno, Nevada, United States

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Colombia - Win Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Gonzalez preview

Fritz at the 2022 Australian Open.

United States' Taylor Fritz will take on Colombia's Alejandro Gonzalez in the Davis Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

Fritz has made a good start to the year. He won two of his three ATP Cup ties and made the fourth round of the Australian Open, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. It was his first time in the second week of a Grand Slam.

Fritz then reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. The 24-year old's good string of results helped him break into the top 20 of the rankings, peaking at No. 16.

The American made his Davis Cup debut in 2019, having compiled a 2-1 record at the tournament since then.

Alejandro Gonzalez at the 2019 Davis Cup.

Alejandro Gonzalez, meanwhile, achieved a career-high ranking of No. 70 in 2014. He made his final main-draw appearance on the ATP Tour at the Canadian Open in 2016. Since then, the 33-year-old has competed at the Challenger and ITF level only.

Gonzalez hasn't had much success in the lower levels of competition either. A solitary quarterfinal appearance at the 2020 Morelos Open, an ATP Challenger event, has been his best result in the past three years. Representing Colombia, Gonzalez has a win-loss record of 7-6 in the Davis Cup.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Gonzalez head-to-head

This is set to be the first encounter between Fritz and Gonzalez, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0. However, they competed against each other in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon in 2017, with Fritz winning that match in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Gonzalez prediction

Fritz at the 2022 ATP Cup.

This contest is heavily tilted in Fritz's favor. Even when Gonzalez competed on the ATP Tour, he couldn't trouble the top players that often. His scalp of Fabio Fognini in the first round of 2015 Australian Open remains the biggest win of the Colombian's career. It has also been his only victory over a top-20 player so far.

With his solid serve and groundstrokes, Fritz is likely to get the better of his opponent. He's also able to find some crazy cross-court angles with his groundstrokes, often catching his opponents off guard.

Gonzalez, if he plays above his usual level, might make it a fairly competitive match, though. But with the form that the American is currently in, he should be able to come through.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

