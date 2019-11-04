Deconstructing Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer's 50 Masters 1000 finals

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 00:31 IST

Novak Djokovic secured a 5th Paris Masters title in his 50th Masters 1000 final

Novak Djokovic beat young Canadian Denis Shapovalov to win a record-extending 5th Paris-Bercy title. In the process, Djokovic emulated his illustrious peers, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, by winning his 50th Masters 1000 final.

The triumph in the French capital was Djokovic's 34th at the Masters 1000 level, which is just one shy of record holder Rafael Nadal's mark of 35.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer's Masters 1000 titles per tournament

One of only three players in Masters 1000 history to win 350 matches, Nadal (384) and Federer (381) being the others, Djokovic's win loss ratio of 355-79 (0.818) is only bettered by Nadal (384-79, 0.829) for players with at least 350 match wins in the tournament category.

The big-three together are the all-time title leaders at all but one of the 9 Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar. Djokovic leads the way at 4 tournaments (Indian Wells, Miami, Shanghai, and Paris-Bercy), Nadal at 3 (Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome) and Federer at 2 (Indian Wells and Cincinnati).

The soon-to-be-deposed World No. 1 Serb holds the record of being the only player in history to win a title in each of the 9 Masters 1000 tournaments. Nadal is yet to win a title in Miami, Shanghai, and Paris Bercy where he has competed in 5, 2 and 1 final respectively while Federer is winless in Monte Carlo and Rome, having played in 4 finals at each tournament.

Big Three in Masters 1000 tournaments over the years

Big Three's other Masters 1000 records

#1 Djokovic (11), Federer (13), and Nadal (14) are the only trio of players in history to win a Masters 1000 title in at least 12 different seasons. The next best is Andre Agassi who won a Masters 1000 title in 10 different seasons.

#2 Nadal (51), Federer (50), and Djokovic (50) are the only trio to contest at least 50 Masters 1000 finals, which is miles ahead of Andre Agassi's 22 (17-5).

#3 Nadal (35), Djokovic (34), and Federer (28) are the only trio to win at least 28 Masters 1000 titles. Nobody else has won more than 17 (Andre Agassi).

#4 Djokovic holds the record for most Masters 1000 finals in a season (8) which he accomplished in 2015.

#5 Djokovic holds the record for most Masters 1000 titles in a season (6), accomplished in 2015.

#6 Nadal holds the record for most Masters 1000 titles at a tournament (11 in Monte Carlo). The next highest tallies belong to Federer (7 in Cincinnati) and Djokovic (6 in Miami).

#7 Nadal holds the record for most consecutive Masters 1000 titles in a season - 4, achieved in 2013.

#8 Nadal holds the record of most consecutive seasons reaching a Masters 1000 final (15 achieved between 2005 and 2019).