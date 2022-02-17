Delray Beach Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Cameron Norrie vs (5) Sebastian Korda.

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022.

Date: 18 February 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Delray Beach, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $664,275.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Top seed Cameron Norrie will face off against home favorite Sebastian Korda in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Norrie defeated Oscar Otte 6-3, 7-5 in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals of a tournament for the second consecutive time. He made the last eight at last week's Rotterdam Open as well, where he lost to eventual winner Felix Auger-Aliassime in two tight sets.

Norrie has turned his season around after a terrible start. He lost all three of his group stage matches in the ATP Cup and was later knocked out of the Australian Open in the first round as well. The Brit has finally found some rhythm after a disappointing campaign down under and will look to build upon his recent success.

ATP Tour @atptour

has a message for his fans 🥰 He debuts his Delray Beach campaign in a few minutes @SebiKorda has a message for his fans 🥰 He debuts his Delray Beach campaign in a few minutes 👀 @SebiKorda has a message for his fans 🥰 https://t.co/8yj1zXLuZa

Korda at the 2022 Australian Open.

Sebastian Korda secured a 7-5, 6-3 win over veteran Andreas Seppi to progress to his first quarterfinal of the year. The Italian served for the opening set at 5-4, but the 21-year-old won the next three games to clinch the opener.

Korda went up an early break in the second set and held on to that lead until the end of the match. He had some trouble closing out the proceedings, though. Korda had to save a break point and needed four match points to win the contest.

The American had earlier defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.

He is participating in his second tournament of the year. Korda previously competed at the Australian Open, where he lost in the third round. A finalist in Delray Beach last year, he'll be aiming to go all the way this time around.

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with Korda leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets. He also defeated Norrie in straight sets at last year's Delray Beach Open.

TENNIS @Tennis 🏼



The Australian Open debutant made a statement start to his 2022 season. He looked right at home inside the Kia Arena, taking out No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. PLAYER OF THE DAY: @SebiKorda The Australian Open debutant made a statement start to his 2022 season. He looked right at home inside the Kia Arena, taking out No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. PLAYER OF THE DAY: @SebiKorda 💪🏼The Australian Open debutant made a statement start to his 2022 season. He looked right at home inside the Kia Arena, taking out No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Both Norrie and Korda are playing quite well at the moment, so this contest will be a battle of equals, even though the former has struggled in this matchup so far. During their encounter at this year's Australian Open, he even lost a set 6-0 during his straight-sets defeat.

Korda, on the other hand, will feel confident given his positive record against the top seed as well as his form so far. He's had decent results in the two tournaments he has competed in, unlike the Brit who started playing well only recently after a poor start to the year.

Despite his tall frame, Korda is a pretty good mover around the court. Compared to Norrie, his groundstrokes are hit much harder, but the Brit makes up for his lack of power with his excellent counterpunching style of play.

The young American will likely be the one dictating most of the points in this match. If he remains steady throughout the contest, there's not much that Norrie will be able to do.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra