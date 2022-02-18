×
Delray Beach Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Grigor Dimitrov (L) and John Millman.
Modified Feb 18, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Preview

Match details

Fixture: (3) Grigor Dimitrov vs John Millman.

Date: 18 February 2022.

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Delray Beach, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $664,275.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Grigor Dimitrov vs John Millman preview

Dimitrov at the 2022 Australian Open.
Third seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on Australia's John Millman in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Friday.

After a bye in the first round, Dimitrov kicked off his campaign at Delray Beach with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Mitchell Krueger. Against the World No. 164, the Bulgarian was far from his best, but did enough to progress to his second quarterfinal of the season.

Dimitrov made a positive start to his 2022 season by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set. However, Benoit Paire knocked him out of the Australian Open in the second round. He'll be looking to move past the disappointment of losing early in the season's opening Grand Slam by doing well here.

Grigor finding his groove 🤙7-6 6-3 win over Krueger and he's into the @DelrayBeachOpen quarter-finals again... https://t.co/5SSS7NcBKc
Millman at the 2022 Australian Open.
Meanwhile, John Millman won two matches in a row for the first time this year by defeating Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the second round. The Australian saved three set points in the second set before winning the contest. He had earlier defeated eighth seed Maxime Cressy in three tight sets.

Prior to competing in the Delray Beach Open, Millman's record for the year was 1-4. His solitary win came at the Australian Open, when he defeated Feliciano Lopez in the first round. He seems to have rediscovered his form here and will be eager to keep the momentum going.

Grigor Dimitrov vs John Millman head-to-head

The two have played against each twice previously, with Dimitrov leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter in straight sets at the 2019 Brisbane Open.

Grigor Dimitrov vs John Millman prediction

Dimitrov at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.
While Millman has struggled for the majority of the season until playing well here, Dimitrov made a solid start to the year before a disappointing result. The Bulgarian will have a slight edge heading into this contest, but the match could go either way.

There it is 👌@GrigorDimitrov #DBOpen https://t.co/SQ0w8RxRrU

Dimitrov's versatile style of play often gives him an advantage against most players. He'll be looking to step in and do some damage with his one-handed backhand. Both players are known for their athleticism around the court and it's difficult to get anything past them.

Millman's counterpunching approach means he'll bide his time to create the perfect opportunity to turn around a point in his favor. However, the third seed's shots might make things difficult for him if he waits too long.

The Australian has stepped up his level recently, but it might not be enough to get past Dimitrov.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.

