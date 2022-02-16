Delray Beach Open 2022: Sebastian Korda vs Andreas Seppi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Sebastian Korda vs Andreas Seppi.

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2022.

Date: 16 February 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Delray Beach, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $664,275.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Sebastian Korda vs Andreas Seppi preview

Korda at the 2022 Australian Open.

Fifth seed Sebastian Korda will take on Italy's Andreas Seppi in the second round of the 2022 Delray Beach Open on Wednesday.

Korda didn't face too much trouble in getting past Thanasi Kokkinakis, winning 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. The first set was fairly competitive, but the American dominated his opponent in the next set.

This is Korda's second tournament of the year after a postive COVID-19 diagnosis hampered him at the start of the season. He previously competed at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round on his debut.

ATP Tour @atptour

has a message for his fans 🥰 He debuts his Delray Beach campaign in a few minutes @SebiKorda has a message for his fans 🥰 He debuts his Delray Beach campaign in a few minutes 👀 @SebiKorda has a message for his fans 🥰 https://t.co/8yj1zXLuZa

Andreas Seppi at the 2021 US Open.

Andreas Seppi defeated Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-4 in the first round to win just his second match of the year.

The opening set featured a lot of back and forth battles between the duo, with seven breaks of serve throughout the set. The German failed to serve out the first set at 5-4 and lost the next three games to lose the set. Both players were evenly matched in the second set until Seppi broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the contest to secure the win.

The Italian veteran endured a rough start to the season, going 0-2 during his time in Australia. He won his first match of the year at last week's Dallas Open.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



37 years old and still chasing down shots like this



#DALOpen Andreas. Seppi.37 years old and still chasing down shots like this Andreas. Seppi. 37 years old and still chasing down shots like this 🔥 #DALOpen https://t.co/sEN9DCnky9

Seppi's season seems to have turned around since his arrival in America and he'll be looking to score a big win against Korda.

Sebastian Korda vs Andreas Seppi head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with Korda leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter in straight sets at last year's Emilia-Romagna Open. Both of their earlier matches were on clay and this will be their first meeting on hardcourt.

Sebastian Korda vs Andreas Seppi prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2021 French Open.

Korda will be considered the favorite heading into this encounter based on his form and ranking. Despite competing in fewer tournaments than Seppi, the American has racked up more wins than him this year. The youngster also reached the title round at Delray Beach last year, so he knows what it takes to win here.

Seppi has been playing on the tour for a really long time, so the veteran certainly has a few tricks up his sleeve. However, the last couple of seasons have been tough for him as he ended the year ranked outside the top 100. The Italian does put in some good displays from time to time, but those performances are becoming increasingly rare.

Against Korda, whose career has been on an upward trajectory since last year, Seppi might find it tough to keep up. For the American, it should be another routine win.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra