Delray Beach Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Frances Tiafoe vs (3) Tommy Paul

Date: February 17, 2024

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $661,585

Live telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Frances Tiafoe vs Tommy Paul preview

Tiafoe is into his first semifinal of the season.

Second seed Frances Tiafoe locks horns with third seed Tommy Paul in a blockbuster all-American semifinal at the Delray Beach Open.

World No. 15 Tiafoe meant business against Flavio Cobolli. After taking the first set for the loss of four games, the American was more ruthless in the second - dropping just two games - as he snapped a five-game tour-level quarterfinal losing streak.

In the process, the 26-year-old also brought up back-to-back wins on Tour for the first time since Vienna. Earlier this week, he opened his campaign at the ATP 250 event by beating Radu Albot in two tiebreaks and is now 5-3 in 2024. Tiafoe was impressive on his first serve against Cobolli, winning 23 of 29 points.

Meanwhile, the 14th-ranked Paul continued his purple patch with a straight-set win over Australia's Jordan Thompson. Like Tiafoe, he dropped four games in his opener before closing out victory with a 6-3 set.

Having won his opener against Alex Michelsen, the 26-year-old has won his last six matches, including his first title of the season at Dallas last week. Paul, much like Tiafoe, was also impressive on first serve, winning 23 of 28 points.

Following his win over Thompson, Paul improved to 9-2 on the season as he moves to within two wins of the Delray Beach title.

Frances Tiafoe vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Tiafoe has won only one of his three meetings with Paul, who won the pair's last meeting in the 2022 Adelaide 2 first round in straight sets. This will be their fourth hardcourt clash, and third on outdoor hard.

Frances Tiafoe vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Tommy Paul

(The odds will be updated when they release)

Frances Tiafoe vs Tommy Paul prediction

Paul is on a roll.

Both Tiafoe and Paul look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles. Both players serve big and hit powerfully off either flank, but Tiafoe is the better mover and more athletic of the two.

Nevertheless, Tiafoe has struggled for wins this year, while Paul has won his last six, riding his momentum from his Dallas win last week. Although Paul dropped a set this week, compared to Tiafoe's none, he holds the head-to-head advantage, having won their last two clashes.

It's going to be a rousing clash, likely going the distance, but expect Paul to continue his winning streak at the expense of his fellow 26-year-old.

Pick: Paul in three sets