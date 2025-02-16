Delray Beach Open 2025 Final: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Miomir Kecmanovic vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Miomir Kecmanovic at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Miomir Kecmanovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will fight to be crowned the Delray Beach Open 2025 champion.

Ad

Trending

After a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win over Borna Gojo in his opener, Kecmanovic received a walkover from Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round to advance to the last eight. He then fought from a set down to beat Marcos Giron 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. He took on third seed and home favorite Alex Michelsen in the semifinals.

The two traded service breaks early in the first set and remained steady on serve thereafter. Kecmanovic struck again to go 6-5 up but failed to serve out the set despite having a couple of set points. However, he came out on top in the tie-break to take the set.

Ad

Kecmanovic raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set, and it was smooth sailing for him until he stepped up to serve for the match. He fended off a couple of break points while trying to close out the match, and got the job done on his second match point for a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win.

Davidovich Fokina overcame Taro Daniel in straight sets to begin his campaign here. He needed three sets to beat Mackenzie McDonald in the second round and ousted top seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win. He faced fourth seed Matteo Arnaldi for a place in the championship round.

Ad

Davidovich Fokina led 4-2 in the opening set only for Arnaldi to level the score. However, the former snagged another break of serve to go 5-4 up and served out the set in the next game to take a one-set lead. The Spaniard overcame a 4-2 deficit in the second set with a four-game run to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads Davidovich Fokina 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Swiss Indoors 2022 in three sets.

Ad

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Miomir Kecmanovic





Alejandro Davidovich Fokina







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have advanced to their first final in a long time. Kecmanovic has reached his fifth career final, his first since April 2023. He's gunning for his second title. Davidovich Fokina has advanced to his second career final, and first on hardcourts, following a runner-up finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2022.

Ad

Both players have dropped only one set en route to the final. Kecmanovic has also reached the doubles final alongside Brandon Nakashima, so this has been a good week for him on multiple fronts. He was also the runner-up here two years ago and lost to Fritz in the final.

Kecmanovic has won both of his previous matches against Davidovich Fokina but it has been over two years since they last met. Their careers have witnessed plenty of ups and downs since then. Both are talented shotmakers and have beaten some quality players en route to the final. However, given the Serb's record against his rival, he will have a slight advantage and will be favored to hoist the winner's trophy.

Pick: Miomir Kecmanovic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback