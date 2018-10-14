Despite Shanghai Masters disappointment, Federer fans have a lot to look forward to this year

Federer fans have a lot to look forward to as the legend may be seen in action in three high-profile tournaments soon

After a not-so-shocking loss to the young and ever-improving Borna Coric to whom he had lost earlier at the Halle Open, Roger Federer said that he actually felt good about his game, and was physically feeling quite fine. That is excellent news for the legions of Federer fans who want to see the legend prolong his career as much as possible. An injury at this stage might just be curtains for the Swiss.

What is even better news for Federer fans is that he confirmed his participation in his home tournament in the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors at Basel and of course the year-end ATP World Tour Finals at London, where he will go for his seventh title. More importantly, he has hinted that he may even play at the Paris Masters.

Roger has always done well in his home tournament, where he has already won eight times, and will be looking to add a record ninth title there. In all probability, there will be neither of his long-time rivals – Djokovic or Nadal, at Basel. But then again he will most probably have to contend with the challenges from young guns such as Borna Coric and Alexander Zverev.

If Federer wins Basel, then in all likelihood he will skip Paris Masters as there is hardly any gap between the two tournaments. But the extra rest that he got by not reaching the Shanghai final may actually help him on the physical front.

And if he decides to actually play in the Paris Masters, he will be a force to reckon with despite his recent up and down form, because it is the Indoor hard courts where Roger has been traditionally the most formidable. It will also give Federer fans a chance to see their favourite player lock horns with the other two members of the big three on his preferred surface and indoor environment.

While the year-end ATP World Tour Finals in London may actually be a direct shoot-out between Nadal and Djokovic for the year-end number one ranking just like the one in 2016 between Djokovic and Murray, Federer’s presence will surely spice things up. The fact that Nadal has never really done well in the ATP World Tour Finals means it may actually be Federer and not Nadal who may have a shot at stopping Djokovic from winning this elite tournament.

So, despite the disappointment in Shanghai, Federer fans should not be too disheartened as the Swiss Maestro is in top shape and within the next one month or so, could actually play in three high profile tournaments. Let’s get ready to be mesmerized by the magic of the maestro, while it lasts – for it may not last for long.