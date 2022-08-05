"Did he think they would change the law for him?" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic officially withdrawing from the Canadian Open

With the National Bank Open set to begin on August 8, Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the ATP Masters 1000 event due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.
The Serb has won the tournament on four occasions previously and the last time he played in Montreal was in 2018, losing to Stefanos Tsitspas in the third round. Djokovic has stood by his point of view that every individual must have the freedom to decide what to put in their bodies.
He was deported from Australia in January right before the first Major of the year kicked off. The 21-time Grand Slam champion is willing to miss events but has decided not to get the vaccine. According to the rules in Canada and the US, foreign travelers are required to show proof of vaccination to enter. This means that Djokovic could miss the US Open, starting August 29.
Fans showed no mercy to the World No. 6 after he pulled out of the Canadian Open. However, quite a lot of people continue to stand with the Serb.
"You can be pro-Vax (like I am), think Novak's stance is foolish (which I do) and still realize how ridiculous, discriminatory, and anti-scientific the US stance is," a fan tweeted.
"He’s just embracing victimhood and martyrdom now and milking it for all the points he’s losing. He knew that the law wasn’t going to change," a user posted.
"I cannot fathom any other sport where the greatest of all time debate could be decided (or at least defined) by a grown man scared of a tiny needle & willing to risk his entire legacy for it," another tweet read.
Here are some more reactions:
"I'm preparing as if I will be allowed to compete" - Novak Djokovic on the US Open
Since the COVID-19 rules and regulations are modified from time to time, Novak Djokovic is still hopeful that he will be allowed to participate in the 2022 US Open. Having won the tournament thrice, the Serb, if given a chance, will be eager to compete and win his 22nd Grand Slam title, equalling Rafael Nadal's record.
The 35-year-old recently took to social media to express gratitude towards fans who stood by him and stated that he was hoping for a change in the US government's rules.
"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say Thank You. I'm preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed," Djokovic wrote.