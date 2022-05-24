Top 5 matches where Djokovic was stretched to five-sets at the French Open

Novak Djokovic made history at the French Open in 2021 when he became the first man in the Open Era to complete a double career Grand Slam. The 20-time singles Slam champion will be the top seed at the 2022 French Open. Out of his 17 appearances at Roland-Garros, he has made it to the quarterfinals or better on 15 occasions. The Serb has a 84% win rate at the French Open, making him the third most successful player in the event after Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg.

Djokovic enters the 2022 French Open after winning his 38th Masters title at the Rome Masters. The two-time Golden Masters winner is the only player to defeat 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal twice at the clay court Slam. On clay, Novak has the fourth best win-rate (80.3%) after Nadal, Borg, and Ivan Lendl. However, among players with at least 200 match wins on outdoor clay courts, Djokovic's win rate (84.2%) is second only to Nadal (84.9%).

When it comes to deciding set matches at the Slams, Djokovic has been a mental giant. Over the course of his career, he has won 33 of the 42 matches that went to five sets at the Slams. At Roland-Garros, he has played 11 completed matches that went to five sets. The Serb was victorious in eight of those matches. Let's take a look at five matches where Novak stretched to five-sets at the French Open.

#1 2010 Quarterfinals vs Jurgen Melzer

Seeded third at the 2010 French Open, Djokovic made the quarterfinals, dropping two sets en route. He faced 22nd seed Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals. The Serb had won their previous two meetings, but this was their first meeting on clay.

Djokovic took the first two sets 6-3, 6-2, and it looked as if he would wrap up the match in straight sets. But after 4 hours and 15 minutes, it was Melzer who was seen as the victor on the scoreboard. The Austrian blasted 59 winners (six more than Djokovic) to come back from behind and win the match 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Years later, in an interview with "Sky Sports Italia," Novak explained how the match was the most pivotal moment of his career.

"In 2010 I lost to Melzer in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. I cried after being knocked out. It was a bad moment, I wanted to quit tennis because all I saw was black. It was a transformation, because after that defeat I freed myself. I had won in Australia in 2008, I was number three in the world, but I wasn't happy. I knew I could do more, but I lost the most important matches against Federer and Nadal. From that moment I took the pressure off myself, I started playing more aggressively. That was the turning point."

To this date, it is the only match that Djokovic has lost after being up 2-0. Moreover, it was the only instance when Melzer would make the semis of a Slam.

#2 2012 Quarterfinals vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Djokovic were tied 5-5 in the head-to-head before their 2012 French Open quarterfinals. Djokovic was in prime touch that season, winning titles at the Australian Open and Miami Masters. Djokovic defeated Tsonga in straight sets in their previous meeting, which took place a couple of weeks ago in Rome.

Tsonga was seeded fifth and entered the quarterfinals after defeating Stan Wawrinka in five sets in the fourth round. Djokovic too had a marathon match against Andreas Seppi in the Round of 16. The Italian took the first two sets and was about to create a major upset. However, Djokovic hustled his way through, and after 3 hours and 18 minutes defeated Seppi 4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Both Djokovic and Tsonga came in after playing lengthy five-set matches in their previous matches. The difference was that Djokovic's schedule was such that after beating Seppi, his quarterfinal against Tsonga was lined-up on the same day.

Nick Nemeroff @NNemeroff Djokovic saved four match points against Tsonga at the 2012 French Open. They've played five times since. Tsonga has won zero sets Djokovic saved four match points against Tsonga at the 2012 French Open. They've played five times since. Tsonga has won zero sets

Much to the crowd's surprise, it was the top seed who led Tsonga 6-1, 2-0 in 27 minutes. But the home favorite began to turn the game at the end of the third set. Tsonga was leading 2-1. The match took a new turn in the fourth set as Djokovic saved four match points and forced a decider. The Serb comfortably won the decider 6-1.

"It was a great match. Unfortunately, there had to be one winner and one loser. He was the better player for most of the match. I was fortunate to come back from four match points. I don't know how I went through that. It was an incredible match," said Djokovic after the match.

#3 2013 Semifinals vs Rafael Nadal

Being the top seed, Djokovic dropped only one set on his way to the semifinals at the 2013 Roland-Garros. He faced three-time defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semis. The World No.1 played his longest match at the French Open. The duo put up a show for 4 hours and 37 minutes, and the match is often dubbed the greatest clay court match played in the Open Era.

Djokovic, having won all three Slams at least once, only wanted a French Open title to complete the career Slam. He was up against a player who was undefeated in the semifinals.

In the fourth set of the match, Nadal had a couple of opportunities to wrap up the game, but Djokovic showed his mantle by not only winning that set, but also leading by a break in the decider.

In the climax of the match, the World No.1 tumbled into the net after putting away a smash. It cost him a point and Nadal got the break on the next point. Djokovic's game would dwindle after that, and the Spaniard would wrap up the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 9-7.

"It's been an unbelievable match to be part of, but all I can feel now is disappointment. That's it. I congratulate him, because that's why he's a champion," said Djokovic after the match.

#4 2019 Semifinals vs Dominic Thiem

In 2018, Marco Cecchinato ended Djokovic's dream of completing a double career Slam by defeating him in four sets in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The following year, Djokovic was attempting to complete a second non-calendar year Grand Slam.

It was the first time since the 2012 French Open that the Big 3 made the semis of a Slam. Fourth seed Dominic Thiem completed the semis line-up. He drew top seed Djokovic. On clay, Djokovic was leading 3-2 head-to-head.

Djokovic couldn't have expected better preparation for Roland-Garros that year. He won the title at Madrid and made the finals of the Rome Masters. The Serb replicated his sublime form at the French Open, where he reached the semis without dropping a set. In fact, Djokovic was so good that he wasn't even taken to a tiebreak in his previous matches.

The match between Thiem and Djokovic was often interrupted by strong winds and rain. It was played across two days. By the end of the third set, Djokovic had piled up violations for time and unsportsmanlike conduct, whereas Thiem was leading 2-1. Djokovic managed to force a decider. Thiem was leading 4-1 in the decider when the match was halted yet again with a 70-minute delay.

When the match resumed, the top seed seemed to gain control of the match. He leveled the decider at 5-5. However, after some fierce exchanges toward the tail end of the set, Thiem won the set and the match in 4 hours and 13 minutes.

“I don't want to point out some reasons or find excuses for this loss. I mean, he took it, he won it, and well done to him. Credit to him. He just played the right shots and put me out of the comfortable position in the court, and then he could open up as he did in the match point and finish off with a forehand winner," said Djokovic.

#5 2021 Finals Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas met each other once previously at the French Open before their 2021 clash at the event. In 2020, Tsitsipas was trailing Djokovic 0-2. He forced a decider, but eventually lost the decider 6-1.

A year later, Tsitsipas, seeded fifth, made the finals of the French Open. Djokovic too made the finals after defeating 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the semis. It greatly increased his prospects of completing a double career Slam.

At the start of the match, Djokovic's serve was nowhere up to the mark. The Serb's second serve was down to 25% and 50% in the first two sets. The Greek did not fail to take advantage of this and raced to a two-set love lead. The Greek challenge seemed uphill for the Serb.

But given the stage and the accolade at stake, Novak rediscovered himself. Owing to his experience, he forced Tsitsipas into longer rallies, trying to wear him down.

“Probably ranks at the top three all‑time achievements and experiences that I had in my professional tennis career," said Djokovic after the match

Rightly so, in the final two sets of the match, Djokovic won 34 of the 55 rallies in a match where more than five shots were played. The 35-year old eventually won 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 4 hours and 11 minutes.

