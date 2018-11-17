Nitto ATP Finals 2018: Djokovic maintains perfect record as he beats Cilic in straight sets

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Cilic at the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals

Serb Novak Djokovic is in terrific form since Wimbledon and maintained his 100% record in the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals by beating Croat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7) 6-2.

Remarkably, Djokovic is yet to drop a set and has dominated the Gustavo Kuerten Group with 3 consecutive straight-sets victories.

The match against Cilic was a dead rubber for Djokovic as he had already booked his semi-finals slot after beating Alexander Zverev in his second round-robin match. "Obviously I knew before the match that I had already qualified, and I knew who I'm playing, so it wasn't easy to approach this match with 100 percent willingness to win it," said Djokovic. Djokovic showed no signs of letting up as he dispatched Cilic in just over an hour and a half.

Djokovic won an impressive 90% of his first-serve points and 91% of his second-serve points as he did not allow his opponent even a single break point opportunity. Djokovic had a total of 8 break point opportunities in the match and needed to only convert 2 of those to win in comfortable fashion.

Cilic, who had already been eliminated owing to Alexander Zverev's win earlier in the day, had a set point to win the opening set tie-break but Djokovic shut the door and took the opening set. Djokovic did not drop a single point on his first serve in the first set as both men held strongly to their serve. Djokovic squandered the only break point opportunity of the first set when he forced a backhand wide.

The second set saw a wobbly Cilic starve off two break points in his opening service game before bailing himself out. At 2-2, Djokovic won his 3rd break point opportunity of the game to grab the first break point of the match. It all unravelled for the Croat as he lost his serve yet again in his next service game as Djokovic resolutely held on to his serve to close out the match.

Djokovic will now be up against his Wimbledon finalist opponent Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals on Saturday.