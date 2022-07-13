Create
Notifications

"Djokovic playing US Open let's gooooooo" - Tennis fans react to a hilarious social media exchange between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios 

Fans react to Novak Djokovic not taking Nick Kyrgios for dinner after winning Wimbledon
Fans react to Novak Djokovic not taking Nick Kyrgios for dinner after winning Wimbledon
Karan Vinod
Karan Vinod
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 13, 2022 05:24 PM IST

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in the Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios in four sets as the Serb captured his seventh title at SW19. The duo engaged in a fun interaction prior to the match where the victor had to treat the other person to dinner.

However, it turns out that the dinner did not take place, prompting Kyrgios to comment on Djokovic's picture on Instagram enquiring about the same, and the 21-time Grand Slam champion replied with a cheeky excuse.

"Sorry mate. I called all the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there was no tables available. Dinner is on me in NYC," Djokovic wrote

Fans subsequently flooded Twitter to react to this funny interaction between the pair, with the mention of dinner being in New York City not going unnoticed.

"Djokovic playing US Open let's goooooooo," one fan wrote.
Djokovic playing US open let’s goooooooo twitter.com/raxiren/status…
@Raxiren NYC!!!!!!!Oh the #22 is getting closer and closer 💪💪
@Raxiren So he saying he playing us open indirectly?
Shoutout to the producer forced to pitch this story“Will Novak Djokovic be granted entry into New York for the US Open?! A look at Nick Kyrgios’s Instagram suggests the answer MIGHT just be maybe. More after this break…” twitter.com/raxiren/status…
@Raxiren Except he’ll get out of it since he’s likely not going to NYC 😭 nice, real bromance this is
@Raxiren NYC ?Do u think he knows something we don t know ?
"The only words that I care about here are NTC," one user said.
@Raxiren The only words that I care about here are NYC! :-)
@Raxiren So he might play USO. Cool.
Novak really doesn't want to eat dinner with Krygios and I don't blame him one bit. twitter.com/Raxiren/status…
@Raxiren I love how he gives two hoots about winning don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing! 😂😂
I don't know about you, but Djokovic's feeling a 22 twitter.com/Raxiren/status…
I'm sorry what? Explain the NYC bit... he's not supposed to be going or did I miss something? twitter.com/Raxiren/status…
Nadal vs Djokovic US Open final confirmed twitter.com/Raxiren/status…

However, some fans believe that it is not possible for Djokovic to compete at the US Open this year due to his anti-vaccine stance and the comment was just in jest.

"Saying he would see him in NYC is just like saying all the tables in London were full," another fan tweeted.
@Raxiren Saying he would see him in NYC is just like saying all the tables in London were full
this is peak trolling from novak his ass is not going to nyc twitter.com/Raxiren/status…
this just means that Nick is gonna stay stood up twitter.com/raxiren/status…

Will Novak Djokovic play the US Open this year?

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

As things stand, Novak Djokovic will not be able to play at the US Open this year due to the vaccination mandate for foreign travelers entering the country posed by Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City.

This will mean that the 21-time Grand Slam champion will not have the opportunity to mount an assault at yet another Major.

Also Read Story Continues below

Djokovic has had incredible success at the US Open throughout his illustrious career. The Serb has won the tournament thrice (2011, 2015 and 2018) and ended up as the runner-up six times, most recently last year when he was on the verge of completing a Calendar Grand Slam.

If he does indeed miss the US Open this year, Djokovic's next appearance at a Grand Slam could be at the French Open next year. As of now, he's set to miss next year's Australian Open due to a three-year ban imposed on him by the Australian government earlier this year.

Edited by Anirudh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...