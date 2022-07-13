"Djokovic playing US Open let's gooooooo" - Tennis fans react to a hilarious social media exchange between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios 

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in the Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios in four sets as the Serb captured his seventh title at SW19. The duo engaged in a fun interaction prior to the match where the victor had to treat the other person to dinner.

However, it turns out that the dinner did not take place, prompting Kyrgios to comment on Djokovic's picture on Instagram enquiring about the same, and the 21-time Grand Slam champion replied with a cheeky excuse.

"Sorry mate. I called all the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there was no tables available. Dinner is on me in NYC," Djokovic wrote

Fans subsequently flooded Twitter to react to this funny interaction between the pair, with the mention of dinner being in New York City not going unnoticed.

"Djokovic playing US Open let's goooooooo," one fan wrote.

“Will Novak Djokovic be granted entry into New York for the US Open?! A look at Nick Kyrgios’s Instagram suggests the answer MIGHT just be maybe. More after this break…” Rax ²¹ 🐊 Nolefam @Raxiren



"Will Novak Djokovic be granted entry into New York for the US Open?! A look at Nick Kyrgios's Instagram suggests the answer MIGHT just be maybe. More after this break…"

Shoutout to the producer forced to pitch this story

nice, real bromance this is

Except he'll get out of it since he's likely not going to NYC

Do u think he knows something we don t know ?

NYC ?

"The only words that I care about here are NTC," one user said.

I love how he gives two hoots about winning don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing!

However, some fans believe that it is not possible for Djokovic to compete at the US Open this year due to his anti-vaccine stance and the comment was just in jest.

"Saying he would see him in NYC is just like saying all the tables in London were full," another fan tweeted.

Saying he would see him in NYC is just like saying all the tables in London were full

Will Novak Djokovic play the US Open this year?

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

As things stand, Novak Djokovic will not be able to play at the US Open this year due to the vaccination mandate for foreign travelers entering the country posed by Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City.

This will mean that the 21-time Grand Slam champion will not have the opportunity to mount an assault at yet another Major.

Djokovic has had incredible success at the US Open throughout his illustrious career. The Serb has won the tournament thrice (2011, 2015 and 2018) and ended up as the runner-up six times, most recently last year when he was on the verge of completing a Calendar Grand Slam.

If he does indeed miss the US Open this year, Djokovic's next appearance at a Grand Slam could be at the French Open next year. As of now, he's set to miss next year's Australian Open due to a three-year ban imposed on him by the Australian government earlier this year.

