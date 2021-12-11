Dmitry Tursunov tips Novak Djokovic to end career with the most Grand Slams, says the Serb "looks like a triathlete right now"

Former Russian tennis player Dmitry Tursunov believes Novak Djokovic will end up with the highest number of Grand Slam titles.

The Serb is currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Majors, but Tursunov feels Djokovic's physicality and age will help him leapfrog his long-time rivals.

In an interview with Vedomostisport, Tursunov said Federer would find it hard to win another Slam, while Nadal's intense game could be a disadvantage to the Spaniard given his age and physical concerns.

"I find it hard to assume that Novak won't win another Grand Slam. He will break the record for the number of wins, that's not a problem for him. Roger has very little chance of winning another Major, given his age, style of play and condition. Rafa's game is too energy-intensive, he plays every game like it's the last. Considering his age and health, this is a disadvantage," Tursunov said.

The Russian, who coaches World No. 7 Anett Kontaveit, likened Djokovic to a triathlete and tipped the Serb to continue dominating the sport.

"The three complement each other. Djokovic has become such a strong player thanks to Federer and Nadal. He tried to find ways to overcome them, and he relied on physical preparation. He looks like a triathlete right now, he's very meticulous," Tursunov added.

What's in store for Novak Djokovic in 2022?

Djokovic is on the official entry list of the Australian Open and the ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic had an outstanding 2021 season, winning three out of the four Grand Slams on offer. He came close to completing the Calendar Slam but lost the final of the US Open to Daniil Medvedev.

Despite the setback, the Serb ended the season at the top of the ATP rankings for a record seventh time.

Djokovic will now shift his focus to the 2022 season. The Serb is on the official entry list for both the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, but is yet to confirm his participation in either competition.

Also Read Article Continues below

All players, staff, and fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain entry to Melbourne Park, but Djokovic is yet to reveal his vaccination status. The Victorian government has made it clear that the Serb will not receive any kind of special treatment and has to be fully vaccinated in order to compete in the Australian Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram