Does Naomi Osaka speak Japanese? All you need to know about the US Open star's fascinating heritage

Naomi Osaka is through to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time since 2020. She defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets in the fourth round, 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka captured the shutterbugs' attention by winning the US Open in 2018. She humbled former World No. 1 Serena Williams in the final, 6-2, 6-4.

The Japanese then went on to add three more Majors to her locker by winning the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and then the US Open in 2020.

Beyond her achievements in tennis, Osaka's cultural roots and upbringing make her story truly remarkable. Born in Osaka, Japan, to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, she grew up surrounded by two rich traditions.

Osaka's mother, Tamaki Osaka, was raised in Japan, while her father, Leonard Francois, was born in Haiti. The couple faced trouble in the initial stages of their relationship, but eventually moved together to Osaka and later to the United States.

Thanks to her upbringing, Osaka is well-versed in the Japanese language, but has admitted that she feels shy speaking it in public. She prefers to respond in English at press conferences, even though she can follow conversations in Japanese with ease.

Here's what Osaka has said about her connection with speaking Japanese:

"I don’t know if you guys know this, but I can understand most Japanese, and I speak when I want to,” Naomi Osaka tweeted in 2018. “That applies to my family and friends.”

Naomi Osaka and her mother at the 2020 Australian Open: Previews - Source: Getty

Osaka has often said she’s proud of both sides of her heritage, describing Haitians as deeply positive and selfless while acknowledging the cultural values she picked up from her Japanese family.

Osaka's father, Leonard, wished to coach Naomi and Mari despite having no background in the sport. He was inspired by Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus. Her parents worked tirelessly to support her dream.

"I came from a mom that worked for basically my entire childhood to put me through tennis. My dad, who was with me the entire time. And I knew that they had a really hard time,” Osaka otold CBS News in May 2022.

"Tennis is an expensive sport. So, just to put two kids through that and just, I guess, believe in them so much is something that - I always call my parents a bit crazy.”

Osaka eventually lived up to her parents' expectations by becoming a four-time Major champion on tour. She gave birth to a baby girl in 2023 and is going strong at the age of 27.

Naomi Osaka's mother Tamaki wanted her to represent Japan in tennis

Naomi Osaka at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka currently resides in Los Angeles, California, but represents Japan in professional tennis. Her family believed it reflected her upbringing and cultural ties rather than financial or political motives.

Here's what Naomi Osaka's mom, Tamaki, said about the situation:

"We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age. She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture. Quite simply, Naomi and her sister, Mari, have always felt Japanese so that was our only rationale. It was never a financially motivated decision nor were we ever swayed either way by any national federation.”

The former World No. 1 has acknowledged that her mixed heritage sometimes led people to question her identity. Despite all the hurdles, she embraces being Japanese, Haitian, Black, and American all at once.

"He's annoyed me so much that it just makes me angry" - Naomi Osaka on her father Leonard Francois' coaching methods

Naomi Osaka and her father at the National Bank Open in Toronto - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, has played an instrumental role in her tennis career. He not only built the base for her aspiring journey but also assisted her as a coach during her peak.

Osaka lightheartedly spoke about her connection with Francois and revealed how he pushed her to become the best in the world.

"He's annoyed me so much that it just makes me angry, and I use the anger as fuel to win," Naomi Osaka once said of Leonard, laughing during an October 2019 press conference.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also shared a special message from Francois during a rough patch in her career. Osaka posted on Instagram earlier this summer:

“Recently I had a talk with my dad. It wasn’t a short talk but during that conversation something he said really stuck with me. He had told me how at 59 years old he feels closer to the end of his life than the beginning and its made him want to enjoy and treasure the years he has left. He told me he finds this interesting because he thinks my tennis career is potentially similar."

Osaka will take on Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 2-2.

