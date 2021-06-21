Dominic Thiem claims poor results due to lack of training and injuries, says he is "improving day by day"

Dominic Thiem believes injuries and a lack of training are the main reasons behind his poor results this year, but the Austrian is confident he will soon find his best form.

Dominic Thiem has endured a miserable season, with only one semifinal appearance in 2021. He's lost eight out of the 17 matches he's played this year, including a shock first-round exit at Roland Garros.

But the Austrian, who has often spoken about his lack of motivation after winning the US Open last year, believes he is on track to return to his best heading into the second half of the season.

"I think what happened to me is normal," Thiem told a news conference ahead of the Mallorca Championshi. "In the end, you work very hard to achieve a goal, and when you do, everything changes. I started to think that I was less motivated."

"But little by little I am improving and now I am back to normal," added the Austrian. "I think my problem this year is that I did not train enough at the beginning of the year, and I also had several problems with injuries. But I am improving day by day. I don't know what's going to happen at Wimbledon, but I have the goal to do very well there and in the tournaments afterwards."

Dominic Thiem revealed he took to the hardcourts and then grass to practice his shotmaking after being bundled out in the opening round at Roland Garros. The Austrian believes the practice has paid off, as he is pleased with his current level.

"After Roland Garros, I started training on the hardcourt to practice my shots, which were not good at all and I needed to get them back," Dominic Thiem said. "Then I did practiced on grass, first in Austria and now in Mallorca. You never know what can happen on grass. At the moment, I have improved my shots and mobility and I am very happy with it."

The World No. 5 also highlighted the important role his coach Nicolas Massu has played during the Austrian's slump in form.

Thiem believes Massu, who has been working with the Austrian since 2019, has provided invaluable moral support and energy.

"He (Nicolas Massu) has been very important to me," Dominic Thiem said. "It has not been easy for me this season, but he always sees the bright side and has great energy, and that helps me a lot.

"I haven't been feeling good on tour lately, but he's always been there. I think that soon I will return to my level, and I thank him very much for always being here supporting me."

Dominic Thiem will play his opening match in Mallorca against Adrian Mannarino. The French beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first round. Thiem has won all of his eight matches against Mannarino so far, but none of them took place on grass. #ATPMallorca — Nikolaus Fink (@NikolausFink) June 20, 2021

I needed to plan my tournaments, and the Olympics were a huge hindrance: Dominic Thiem on Tokyo withdrawal

2020 French Open - Day Two

Dominic Thiem recently announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. When asked about the reason behind his decision, Thiem explained it would have been detrimental to take part in the quadrennial event considering the poor year he has had so far.

The Austrian, however, plans to take part in the 2024 Games in Paris.

"I believed that with the difficult year I have had, it would not help me to go to the Games," Dominic Thiem said. "I needed to plan my tournaments, and the Games were a huge hindrance in that regard, so I decided to withdraw. But I'm really looking forward to playing in Paris 2024."

Hi everybody,

I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram