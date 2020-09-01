Dominic Thiem ninth on Forbes' list of highest-paid tennis players 

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has been one of the most consistent players on the ATP circuit outside of tennis' 'Big 3'. The Austrian has made it to the final of three Grand Slams as well as the year-end ATP Finals.

His successful performances on the court have boosted his earnings significantly but he remains well behind the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic on Forbes' list of highest-paid tennis players of 2020 (earnings calculated from June 2019 to June 2020.)

Here are the highest-paid tennis players of 2020—they are barely playing, but the top 10 pros still earned $340 million: https://t.co/qfa5FtUxC5 by @kbadenhausen pic.twitter.com/ftfWXHBe9T — Forbes (@Forbes) August 28, 2020

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer holds the top spot with earnings of $106.3 million. Federer's closest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, occupy the second and third spots respectively, although they failed to pocket even half of what Federer managed in 2020.

The highest-paid player on the women's circuit (fourth overall) is Naomi Osaka, who racked up $37.4 million. Serena Williams occupies the fifth spot having pocketed $36 million, while Kei Nishikori is sixth with $32.1 million.

Nishikori made a whopping $31 million through endorsement deals with Asahi, NTT, Japan Airlines, Lixil, Procter & Gamble, and Nissin, all official sponsors of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kei Nishikori's on-court struggles have not impacted his brand

The seventh spot is held by French Open champion Ash Barty, whose $11.3 million in prize money last year was the second-highest of all time on the WTA Tour behind Serena’s $12.4 million in 2013.

2019 US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who made six straight ATP Tour finals last year, is eighth on the list with $11.8 million, while Dominic Thiem, who made $11.1 million, is ninth.

Dominic Thiem prize money and brand endorsement deals

Dominic Thiem, who made it to the 2020 Australian Open final, pocketed $7.1 million in prize money, while endorsement deals with Adidas, Babolat, Red Bull, Bank Austria, Rolex, and Sky Sport brought him another $4 million.

Having recently signed a contract with porcelain manufacturing company Duravit, Thiem's earnings are expected to continue growing and he could break into the Top 7 next year.