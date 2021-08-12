Dominic Thiem says his "best version will be back" in early 2022, claims "it is impossible to be the heir" to the Big 3

Dominic Thiem has endured a miserable 2021 season due to a combination of poor form and injuries, but the Austrian hopes to hit top gear early next year.

The Austrian won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year. But since then, his career has been on a downward spiral as he has struggled for motivation after fulfilling his childhood dream.

To make matters worse, Thiem suffered a wrist injury at the Mallorca Championships and was forced to miss Wimbledon, as well as a host of other events.

But despite his recent struggles, many still regard Thiem as the best bet to end the dominance of the Big 3 -- Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer -- at the Grand Slams. In a recent interview with Agencia Efe, Thiem was asked if he considers himself the heir to the legendary trio.

In response, the Austrian admitted that he had endured a difficult year but hopes to be back to his best early next year. Thiem further claimed that once he does return to his best, he has the ability to beat the Big 3 and win titles.

"It's a tough question," Dominic Thiem said. "This year has been difficult but I hope that soon, around the beginning of 2022, my best version will be back. When I am back with my best version I will be able to beat all of them and win whatever tournament I play."

Thiem also reckons that other young players can challenge the Big 3 for their throne. But the 27-year-old shot down the notion that there can be an "heir" to Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, saying none of the young players will be able to win 20 Majors.

"I am not alone, there are many young talents who can do the same and I think it is impossible to be the heir to the throne of the best tennis players of all time," added Dominic Thiem. "They all have 20 Grand Slam and, to be honest, I don't think any of the players of the new generation will make it, but we will try to achieve the maximum possible. I look forward to starting the next 2022 campaign strong."

Although Thiem has pulled out of the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Masters, he still harbors hopes of playing at the US Open.

"I hope I can be at the US Open," said the Austrian. "I'm not sure yet but it is the goal I have in mind. There would be no better tournament than the US Open to come back."

"There is almost no pressure" - Dominic Thiem on a potential return at the US Open

Dominic Thiem with his 2020 US Open title

Assuming Dominic Thiem regains his fitness in time for the US Open, he will enter the field as the defending champion.

When asked if he would feel the weight of expectations on his shoulders, the World No. 6 explained that he would have felt burdened if he was participating in the event under normal circumstances. But given that Thiem has barely played any tennis lately and is still recovering from his injury, he does not believe he would feel any pressure.

"In a normal year, in which I would not have been injured and would have competed well, yes I would have felt pressure, although obviously I would have done everything possible to defend the title," Thiem said.

"Unfortunately, everything is different no," he added. "I've missed a lot of training sessions and a lot of games, so if I can play the US Open - something I really hope to do - there is almost no pressure. The first victory will be to be able to play there."

Swapping the splint for my racket again pic.twitter.com/G7jI3qtyq1 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) August 10, 2021

