Tennis data analyst Mike James has explained why Dominic Thiem would prove to be the most competitive opponent for World No.1 Novak Djokovic in US Open 2020. He said that Thiem has an excellent record of winning 1st and 2nd serve points on hard court in the last year.

James also mentioned the names of Matteo Berrettini anditsipas, but he believed that Dominic Thiem had the edge over the others while battling Novak Djokovic. In his technical preview on Ubitennis, Mike picked Djokovic and Serena Williams as the favorites to win US Open 2020.

If I had to pick one player on a hard court to challenge Novak Djokovic it would be Dominic Thiem: James

Novak Djokovic has won 7 of his 11 matches against Dominic Thiem

When asked about the players with the maximum chances of ousting the 2018 US Open winner Novak Djokovic from the tourney, Mike James replied:

"From a serve perspective Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Thiem lead the way for winning 1st and 2nd serve points on hard courts in the last 52 weeks. The serve will be more important this year as the court surface is quicker than previous years. If I had to pick one player on a hard court to challenge Novak it would be Thiem."

Besides picking Dominic Thiem as Novak Djokovic's most formidable opponent, James also felt that Thiem was the best player among the NextGen stars.

"At the moment, Thiem has been the most consistent across the whole season and most active with exhibition events during the Tour break. His experience of reaching Slam [capital 'S'?] finals gives him the edge over the others," James continued.

The tennis data analyst named Italian teenager Jannik Sinner as the underdog in the race to the US Open title and listed Djokovic, Thiem, Gael Monfils, and Andrey Rublev as the best 'under pressure' players on hard court. He added the percentage of breakpoints converted and saved, percentage of tie-breaks won, and the rate of deciding sets won to form this list.

Why Dominic Thiem could be a serious threat to Novak Djokovic at the US Open

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem's serve is his key strength

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem is a hard worker on the court whose high projection and dangerous second serves make it very difficult for his opponents to score points against him.

He holds the 15th position in hard courts' serve leaderboard with a rating of 282.9. Thiem has won 86% of his service games, which shows that he does not allow easy breakpoints to his opponents.

His average double faults/match is 2.5, which is much better than Daniil Medvedev and Milos Raonic who are similarly good servers. In the 2020 Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic, the 3-time Grand Slam runner-up won 17 service points more than his Serbian rival, whereas he also won six games on a trot in that match.

Thiem's weak point is that he tries to score a winner all the time which has hurt him a lot on hard courts. In his recent match against Filip Krajinovic, he struggled to return the Serbian player's serve well, and he could score only two return points in the entire game. He also conceded four break points in the two sets match.

It will be interesting to see if Dominic Thiem can get his mojo back and stay alive in the US Open till the end as Novak Djokovic will not meet him before the grand finale if both make it to that stage.