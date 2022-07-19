"Don't forget to enjoy yourself, fight for your dreams and surround yourself with good people" - Rafael Nadal's golden advice to youngsters

Rafael Nadal's career is an ideal example for upcoming talent, from his focus on preparation to his never-say-die attitude on the court.

The Spaniard has time and again stressed the importance of working hard on the practice court to taste success in tournaments. However, he believes it is equally important to enjoy life off the court.

Despite being the most successful player in men's tennis history with 22 Grand Slams, Nadal's humility often stays with those he interacts with.

During a recent interview with 'Talento a bordo,' he had some simple but effective advice for youngsters who are trying to make their mark. His advice applies not just in tennis, but in other walks of life as well.

The Spaniard urged youngsters to fight hard to achieve their dreams, but also not to neglect the 'fun' aspect of life.

"This is the advice I would give to young people: don't forget to enjoy yourself, fight for your dreams and surround yourself with good people. That is what we try to do on a day-to-day basis with them (students) at the (Rafa Nadal) Academy," said the 36-year-old.

Nadal reiterated that to reach the summit of any profession, one needs to prioritize their work above all else. Having said that, he believes that one should never completely ignore enjoying themselves.

The tennis great admitted that he has was not able to spend a lot of time with friends and family during his younger days. However, he still made the most of every opportunity he got to do so.

"I'm not much of giving advice, but I always say that to be a professional or to dedicate your life to something you have to put aside other things." he continued.

"My career has always been a priority, but that has not stopped me from going out with friends and enjoying myself, doing the things that a normal young person does, even though I have done them fewer times," the Spaniard added.

He went on to explain how the trainers at his academy try to imbibe the same sentiment in their students. The Rafa Nadal Academy is headquartered in the 14-time French Open champion's hometown of Mallorca and has facilities in many other cities across the world.

"It is important that young players make an effort and work daily, but also that they have a good time because they are of an age to do so. At the Academy they have a demanding schedule with training, physical preparation and classes, but there is always time to enjoy with friends and different leisure activities," the World No. 3 further said.

"I don't understand life any other way" - Rafael Nadal on the importance of constant improvement

Rafael Nadal entered the world tennis scene as a 'future star' over two decades ago. Despite that, he has worked relentlessly hard on all aspects of his game over the years. He has molded his style of play to meet the demands of the changing nature of the sport over the years.

The former World No. 1 expressed that he has always trained with the sole focus of improving himself. He stated that it has motivated him to give his best shot each and every day.

"It is important to go to training every day with the illusion of learning and that is what we try to teach. Training for training doesn't make sense, you always have to go to the track with the aim of improving something even if you don't get it later. That, mentally, helps you a lot to be awake and active. I don't understand life any other way," the Mallorca native said on the same.

Nadal has been forced to overcome many injuries over the years. He is currently recovering from an abdominal tear that forced him to withdraw the night before his 2022 Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios.

Following his own advice to youngsters, the Spaniard has been enjoying his time away from tennis. He has been spotted vacationing with friends and family at various locations in Spain over the past week.

