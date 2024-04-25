Roger Federer once explained why he turned down Rafael Nadal's offer to play doubles together at the 2006 Madrid Open.

At the US Open that year, Nadal expressed his desire to team up with Federer for doubles at the Madrid Open. The Masters 1000 event was held on indoor hardcourt at the time, taking place a month after the New York Major.

However, the Swiss declined Nadal's offer, asserting that while their partnership would undoubtedly be good promotion for the sport, he chose not to play doubles towards the end of the season.

He also disclosed that if he were to participate in doubles, he would do so alongside his compatriot Yves Allegro.

"It was a nice idea of Rafael's, and it would be a great promotion for tennis. But I just never play doubles at the end of the season, and, if I did, it would be with Yves," he said.

Following his commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Nicolas Massu in his opening match at the Madrid Open, Roger Federer was asked whether he would reconsider teaming up with Rafael Nadal at the Masters 1000 event in the future.

However, the Swiss emphasized that such a partnership was unlikely, reaffirming that he didn't play much doubles, especially near the end of the season, in an effort to preserve his body.

Nevertheless, Federer still left the possibility open for them to team up at some point in the future.

"It's an interesting prospect. I still do enjoy playing doubles. But usually that's with my Swiss friend. I don't know if it's going to work out, you know, because I don't play much anymore," he said in his post-match press conference.

"At the end of the season, you have to be really careful with injuries. I've been unlucky the last couple of years. I'm just happy to be here in singles. It's maybe something for the future. You never know," he added.

Roger Federer on partnering with Rafael Nadal for doubles at Laver Cup 2017: "I made him wait; that's why he's so excited"

Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal eventually teamed up for doubles at the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in 2017.

Fondly recalling the Spaniard's earlier offers to partner with him in 2006, Federer joked that Nadal's excitement at their partnership was amplified because of the long wait he had to endure.

"I made him wait. When you make somebody wait, they appreciate it more, so that’s why he’s so excited," he said (via The New York Times).

Nadal quipped that while good things come to those who wait, he hoped that they hadn't waited too long, as that could have a negative impact, a sentiment echoed by the Swiss.

"Good things wait. But I don’t know if that much wait is going to be for a good thing or a negative thing," Nadal said.

"I just hope we are going to win. I hope we didn’t wait too long, because we’re too old now," the Swiss said.

However, Federer and Nadal's fears were unfounded, as they claimed a 6-4, 1-6, (10-5) win over Team World's Sam Querrey and Jack Sock to extend Team Europe's lead to 9-3.

