"Don’t think Rafael Nadal’s going to take any damage away from this" - When Roger Federer played down the Spaniard losing to him in Madrid Open final

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2009 Madrid Open but did not think the loss would have much of an effect on the Spaniard.

The two tennis greats were the top two seeds at the Masters 1000 event that year and reached the final after contrasting semifinals. The Spaniard edged out Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(9) while the Swiss beat Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3, 6-4.

Federer did well to beat his rival 6-4, 6-4 in the final and win his second title in Madrid and his first since the tournament switched to clay.

Speaking after the match, the then-27-year-old said that the match was a perfect one for him.

“I thought I took all the right decisions today,” the Swiss said as quoted by the New York Times. “In the end, it was a perfect game for me.”

Speaking about Nadal, Federer said that the former would not take any damage and would do well at the French Open.

“I don’t think he’s going to take any damage away from this. I’m sure he’s going to be rock solid in Paris again," the Swiss said.

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the match, saying that the Madrid Open was "another surface" compared to the French Open.

“To me, this tournament has nothing to do with Paris. This tournament is practically another surface compared to Paris," the Spaniard said.

The Spaniard, who was the World No. 1 at the time, went on to have a disappointing French Open in 2009 as he lost to eventual runner-up Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer faced each other thrice in Madrid

The two tennis greats at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer locked horns thrice at the Madrid Open, with the Spaniard winning twice. The 2009 final was the only time the Swiss came out on top against his rival in the Spanish capital.

The two greats of the game faced each other in the 2010 final of the Masters 1000 event with Nadal winning 6-4, 7-6(5) to win his second title in Madrid. The third and last meeting between the two rivals came in the semifinals in 2011.

Federer took the lead in the match by taking the opening set 7-5. However, the Spaniard bounced back and dominated the second set to win it 6-1, forcing the match into a decider. Nadal then took the final set to register a 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 victory and reach the Madrid Open final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

