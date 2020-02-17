Dubai Open 2020: Sania Mirza recovers in time from calf injury, looks forward to a 'great tournament'

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is set to return to action at the Dubai Open 2020 after successfully recovering from a calf injury.

After a two year absence from the International circuit due to maternity leave, Sania had made a spectacular return by clinching the women's doubles title at the 2020 Hobart International along with her Ukranian partner Nadiia Kichenok.

She also took part at the 2020 Australian Open but her journey was cut short due to a right calf injury and she was eventually forced to retire mid-way into the first-round of the Women's doubles match. The six-time grand slam Champion had tried to carry on with heavily strapped calf but still struggled to move freely and eventually decided that she could not play the match.

The Indian ace will now be pairing up with her French partner Caroline Garcia for the 2020 Dubai Open. The duo received a wildcard entry into the doubles main draw.

Speaking on the tournament, a visibly excited Sania told PTI,

“Quitting off a grand slam tournament due to an injury is a sad experience. Especially, when you are back into the game after a long break. But thanks to my physio Dr Faisal Hayat Khan (Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery) for making me fit for the tournament. I have started practising and look forward to a great tournament."

The former doubles No.1 will be looking to give it her best at the upcoming tournament. The women's tournament is scheduled between February 17 and 22 while the men's tournament will be held from February 24 to 29.

Sania displayed some stunning groundstrokes during the Hobart International and offensive baseliner will be aiming to quickly return to her best at the Dubai Open 2020.

Sania and Caroline will be locking horns with the Russian-Slovenian pair of Alla Alexandrovna Kudryavtseva and Katarina Srebotnik in the first round of the Dubai Open on Wednesday, February 19. Fans of the Indian star will be hoping that she has a fantastic outing at the ATP 500 event.